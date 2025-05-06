Gradient boosting classifiers in Scikit-Learn and Caret

Gradient boosting is a powerful and widely used machine learning algorithm in data science used for classification tasks. It's part of a family of ensemble learning methods, along with bagging, which combine the predictions of multiple simpler models to improve overall performance. Gradient boosting regression uses gradient boosting to better generate output data based on a linear regression. A gradient boosting classifier, which you’ll explore in this tutorial, uses gradient boosting to better classify input data as belonging to two or more different classes.

Gradient boosting is an update of the adaboost algorithm that uses decision stumps rather than trees. These decision stumps are similar to trees in a random forest but they have only one node and two leaves. The gradient boosting algorithm builds models sequentially, each step tries to correct the mistakes of the previous iteration. The training process often begins with creating a weak learner like a shallow decision tree for the training data. After that initial training, gradient boosting computes the error between the actual and predicted values (often called residuals) and then trains a new estimator to predict this error. That new tree is added to the ensemble to update the predictions to create a strong learner. Gradient boosting repeats this process until improvement stops or until a fixed number of iterations has been reached. Boosting itself is similar to gradient descent but “descends” the gradient by introducing new models.

Boosting has several advantages: it has good performance on tabular data and it can handle both numerical and categorical data. It works well even with default parameters and is robust to outliers in the dataset. However, it can be slow to train and often highly sensitive to the hyperparameters set for the training process. Keeping the number of trees created smaller can speed up the training process when working with a large dataset. This step is usually done through the max depth parameter. Gradient boosting can also be prone to overfitting if not tuned properly. To prevent overfitting, you can configure the learning rate for the training process. This process is roughly the same for a classifier or a gradient boosting regressor and is used in the popular xgboost, which builds on gradient boosting by adding regularization.

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use two different programming languages and gradient boosting libraries to classify penguins by using the popular Palmer Penguins dataset.

You can download the notebook for this tutorial from Github.