Choose a complete AI toolkit—built for real teams, real workflows and real results
AI isn’t a future concept—it’s a practical tool teams can start using today. Whether you're deploying models, generating code, monitoring agents or managing compliance, our set of AI development solutions will help you move your applications from prototype to production.
With small, open foundation models, intelligent code assistance, a collaborative AI studio and enterprise-grade governance, IBM can help you build smarter, ship faster and stay in control every step of the way.
Real work needs real AI. From smart code assistance to model deployment, agent automation to compliance, here’s how builders like you are putting AI on the job—right now.
Access a wide range of pretrained and open source models that you can fine-tune to meet your unique requirements. Build, test and deploy AI solutions faster while focusing on delivering meaningful results for your projects.
Streamline your workflows with tools that automate repetitive coding tasks, assist with debugging, and optimize code quality. From modernizing legacy systems or to creating something entirely new, deliver software smarter and faster.
Create intelligent applications that adapt to your users in real time. Use AI to personalize interactions, reduce friction and ensure compliance—seamlessly giving your users exactly what they need when they need it.
Ensure that your AI solutions are fair, transparent and compliant with evolving regulations. Monitor and manage your AI projects to maintain trust and accountability while scaling AI across your organization with confidence.
Discover how IBM clients are developing AI ideas into real results.
The US Open achieved a 220% increase in match reports created by leveraging Granite.
Tech Mahindra is helping clients scale generative AI within their businesses.
Listen to David Tan, CTO of CrushBank, discuss the importance of comprehending the data fueling AI and shifting perspectives on AI capabilities beyond the hype.