AI isn’t a future concept—it’s a practical tool teams can start using today. Whether you're deploying models, generating code, monitoring agents or managing compliance, our set of AI development solutions will help you move your applications from prototype to production.

With small, open foundation models, intelligent code assistance, a collaborative AI studio and enterprise-grade governance, IBM can help you build smarter, ship faster and stay in control every step of the way.
Models The right model for your business

Model choice matters. Select from IBM® Granite®, open source or third-party models and find the one best suited for your needs and your budget—on prem or in the cloud.

watsonx.ai® Step into your AI studio

Develop custom AI applications faster and easier with an integrated, collaborative, end-to-end developer studio that features an AI developer toolkit and full AI lifecycle management.

watsonx Code Assistant® Code smarter, not harder

Accelerate your developers’ productivity and reduce time to market by infusing AI into the entire application lifecycle to automate development tasks and streamline workflows.

watsonx.governance® Scale trusted AI 

Direct, manage and monitor your AI by using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent, explainable AI.

watsonx® Realize the promise of AI

Discover our portfolio of AI products that accelerate generative AI into core workflows, driving automation and productivity. Find data and AI tools to build, scale and govern your custom solutions across the AI lifecycle.

Build a future-ready dev team

AI isn’t just reshaping code—it’s reshaping coders. Are you ready for the future of work? Explore 5 steps that you can take now.

Applying AI

Real work needs real AI. From smart code assistance to model deployment, agent automation to compliance, here’s how builders like you are putting AI on the job—right now.
Choose AI models built for your needs

Access a wide range of pretrained and open source models that you can fine-tune to meet your unique requirements. Build, test and deploy AI solutions faster while focusing on delivering meaningful results for your projects.
Accelerate software development

Streamline your workflows with tools that automate repetitive coding tasks, assist with debugging, and optimize code quality. From modernizing legacy systems or to creating something entirely new, deliver software smarter and faster.
Deliver exceptional user experiences

Create intelligent applications that adapt to your users in real time. Use AI to personalize interactions, reduce friction and ensure compliance—seamlessly giving your users exactly what they need when they need it.
Scale AI safely and responsibly

Ensure that your AI solutions are fair, transparent and compliant with evolving regulations. Monitor and manage your AI projects to maintain trust and accountability while scaling AI across your organization with confidence.

Real value with AI

Discover how IBM clients are developing AI ideas into real results.

Embed AI technology into your solutions 

Embed enterprise-grade AI technology to seamlessly add new capabilities into commercial solutions. The breadth of IBM's AI portfolio enables developers to quickly stand up use cases in any IT environment. This capability supports various functionalities, including driving productivity, simplifying and scaling deployment, securely unifying data sources, and so on.

Get the latest

What the analyst says
IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for data science and machine learning platforms
We are GO! IBM TechXchange 2025
Join us in Orlando from 6–9 October and explore the next phase of your AI journey—all at the learning event for developers and technologists on a mission.
How to choose the right foundation model
The AI model that you choose matters. Use the five-part framework and learn how to spot potential risks and embrace new opportunities.
Data in the dungeon: AI for immersive tabletop roleplaying 
AI won’t replace human storytelling, but learn how it can eliminate friction, keep the game flowing, spark creativity and enhance the immersive experience.
