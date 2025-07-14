L'Oréal and IBM: AI-Powered Beauty

Learn how AI is poised to revolutionize the creation of beauty products, to make them even more sustainable and innovative
VP for Digital and Transformation, L'Oréal R&I
Bestselling Author and Podcaster,
Pushkin Industries
Senior Director of Product Management, watsonx.ai, IBM
<br />
Distinguished Engineer, CTO,
<br />
IBM Consulting France
Chief Digital Transformation Officer for Formulation, L'Oréal R&I
Vice President, Research & Innovation, L'Oréal USA
Subscribe to be the first to know about new episodes of Smart Talks with IBM.