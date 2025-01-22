Let's provide sample code for implementing each of the chunking strategies we covered earlier in this tutorial available through LangChain.

Fixed-size chunking

To implement fixed-size chunking, we can use LangChain's CharacterTextSplitter and set a chunk_size as well as chunk_overlap. The chunk_size is measured by the number of characters. Feel free to experiment with different values. We will also set the separator to be the newline character so that we can differentiate between paragraphs. For tokenization, we can use the granite-3.1-8b-instruct tokenizer. The tokenizer breaks down text into tokens that can be processed by the LLM.

from langchain_text_splitters import CharacterTextSplitter

tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("ibm-granite/granite-3.1-8b-instruct")

text_splitter = CharacterTextSplitter.from_huggingface_tokenizer(

tokenizer,

separator="

", #default: "



"

chunk_size=1200, chunk_overlap=200)

fixed_size_chunks = text_splitter.create_documents([doc[0].page_content])

We can print one of the chunks for a better understanding of their structure.

fixed_size_chunks[1]

Output: (truncated)

Document(metadata={}, page_content='As always, IBM’s historical commitment to open source is reflected in the permissive and standard open source licensing for every offering discussed in this article.

\r

Granite 3.1 8B Instruct: raising the bar for lightweight enterprise models\r



IBM’s efforts in the ongoing optimization the Granite series are most evident in the growth of its flagship 8B dense model. IBM Granite 3.1 8B Instruct now bests most open models in its weight class in average scores on the academic benchmarks evaluations included in the Hugging Face OpenLLM Leaderboard...')

We can also use the tokenizer for verifying our process and to check the number of tokens present in each chunk. This step is optional and for demonstrative purposes.

for idx, val in enumerate(fixed_size_chunks):

token_count = len(tokenizer.encode(val.page_content))

print(f"The chunk at index {idx} contains {token_count} tokens.")

Output:

The chunk at index 0 contains 1106 tokens.

The chunk at index 1 contains 1102 tokens.

The chunk at index 2 contains 1183 tokens.

The chunk at index 3 contains 1010 tokens.

Great! It looks like our chunk sizes were appropriately implemented.

Recursive chunking

For recursive chunking, we can use LangChain's RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter. Like the fixed-size chunking example, we can experiment with different chunk and overlap sizes.

from langchain_text_splitters import RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter



text_splitter = RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=100, chunk_overlap=0)

recursive_chunks = text_splitter.create_documents([doc[0].page_content])

recursive_chunks[:5]

Output:

[Document(metadata={}, page_content='IBM Granite 3.1: powerful performance, longer context and more'),

Document(metadata={}, page_content='IBM Granite 3.1: powerful performance, longer context, new embedding models and more'),

Document(metadata={}, page_content='Artificial Intelligence'),

Document(metadata={}, page_content='Compute and servers'),

Document(metadata={}, page_content='IT automation')]

The splitter successfully chunked the text by using the default separators: ["



", "

", " ", ""].

Semantic chunking

Semantic chunking requires an embedding or encoder model. We can use the granite-embedding-30m-english model as our embedding model. We can also print one of the chunks for a better understanding of their structure.

from langchain_huggingface import HuggingFaceEmbeddings

from langchain_experimental.text_splitter import SemanticChunker



embeddings_model = HuggingFaceEmbeddings(model_name="ibm-granite/granite-embedding-30m-english")

text_splitter = SemanticChunker(embeddings_model)

semantic_chunks = text_splitter.create_documents([doc[0].page_content])

semantic_chunks[1]

Output: (truncated)

Document(metadata={}, page_content='Our latest dense models (Granite 3.1 8B, Granite 3.1 2B), MoE models (Granite 3.1 3B-A800M, Granite 3.1 1B-A400M) and guardrail models (Granite Guardian 3.1 8B, Granite Guardian 3.1 2B) all feature a 128K token context length.We’re releasing a family of all-new embedding models. The new retrieval-optimized Granite Embedding models are offered in four sizes, ranging from 30M–278M parameters. Like their generative counterparts, they offer multilingual support across 12 different languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch and Chinese. Granite Guardian 3.1 8B and 2B feature a new function calling hallucination detection capability, allowing increased control over and observability for agents making tool calls...')

Document-based chunking

Documents of various file types are compatible with LangChain's document-based text splitters. For this tutorial's purposes, we will use a Markdown file. For examples of recursive JSON splitting, code splitting and HTML splitting, refer to the LangChain documentation.

An example of a Markdown file we can load is the README file for Granite 3.1 on IBM's GitHub.

url = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ibm-granite/granite-3.1-language-models/refs/heads/main/README.md"

markdown_doc = WebBaseLoader(url).load()

markdown_doc

Output:

[Document(metadata={'source': 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ibm-granite/granite-3.1-language-models/refs/heads/main/README.md'}, page_content='







:books: Paper (comming soon)\xa0 | :hugs: HuggingFace Collection\xa0 |

:speech_balloon: Discussions Page\xa0 | ðŸ“˜ IBM Granite Docs





---

## Introduction to Granite 3.1 Language Models

Granite 3.1 language models are lightweight, state-of-the-art, open foundation models that natively support multilinguality, coding, reasoning, and tool usage, including the potential to be run on constrained compute resources. All the models are publicly released under an Apache 2.0 license for both research and commercial use. The models\' data curation and training procedure were designed for enterprise usage and customization, with a process that evaluates datasets for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) criteria, in addition to IBM\'s standard data clearance process and document quality checks...')]

Now, we can use LangChain's MarkdownHeaderTextSplitter to split the file by header type, which we set in the headers_to_split_on list. We will also print one of the chunks as an example.

#document based chunking

from langchain_text_splitters import MarkdownHeaderTextSplitter

headers_to_split_on = [

("#", "Header 1"),

("##", "Header 2"),

("###", "Header 3"),

]

markdown_splitter = MarkdownHeaderTextSplitter(headers_to_split_on)

document_based_chunks = markdown_splitter.split_text(markdown_doc[0].page_content)

document_based_chunks[3]

Output:

Document(metadata={'Header 2': 'How to Use our Models?', 'Header 3': 'Inference'}, page_content='This is a simple example of how to use Granite-3.1-1B-A400M-Instruct model.

```python

import torch

from transformers import AutoModelForCausalLM, AutoTokenizer



device = "auto"

model_path = "ibm-granite/granite-3.1-1b-a400m-instruct"

tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained(model_path)

# drop device_map if running on CPU

model = AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained(model_path, device_map=device)

model.eval()

# change input text as desired

chat = [

{ "role": "user", "content": "Please list one IBM Research laboratory located in the United States. You should only output its name and location." },

]

chat = tokenizer.apply_chat_template(chat, tokenize=False, add_generation_prompt=True)

# tokenize the text

input_tokens = tokenizer(chat, return_tensors="pt").to(device)

# generate output tokens

output = model.generate(**input_tokens,

max_new_tokens=100)

# decode output tokens into text

output = tokenizer.batch_decode(output)

# print output

print(output)

```')

As you can see in the output, the chunking successfully split the text by header type.