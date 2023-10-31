What is LangChain?

LLMs are not standalone applications: they are pre-trained statistical models that must be paired with an application (and, in some cases, specific data sources) in order to meet their purpose.

For example, Chat-GPT is not an LLM: it is a chatbot application that, depending on the version you’ve chosen, uses the GPT-3.5 or GPT-4 language model. While it’s the GPT model that interprets the user’s input and composes a natural language response, it’s the application that (among other things) provides an interface for the user to type and read and a UX design that governs the chatbot experience. Even at the enterprise level, Chat-GPT is not the only application using the GPT model: Microsoft uses GPT-4 to power Bing Chat.

Furthermore, though foundation models (like those powering LLMs) are pre-trained on massive datasets, they are not omniscient. If a particular task requires access to specific contextual information, like internal documentation or domain expertise, LLMs must be connected to those external data sources. Even if you simply want your model to reflect real-time awareness of current events, it requires external information: a model’s internal data is only up-to-date through the time period during which it was pre-trained.

Likewise, if a given generative AI task requires access to external software workflows—for example, if you wanted your virtual agent to integrate with Slack—then you will need a way to integrate the LLM with the API for that software.

While these integrations can generally be achieved with fully manual code, orchestration frameworks like LangChain and the IBM watsonx platform greatly simplify the process. They also make it much easier to experiment with different LLMs to compare results, as different models can be swapped in and out with minimal changes to code.