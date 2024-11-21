21 November 2024
In this tutorial, we will use prebuilt LangChain tools for an agentic ReAct agent to showcase its ability to differentiate appropriate use cases for each tool. We will primarily be using the open source LangChain Python package.
aTool calling, otherwise known as function calling, is the interface that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to work on specific tasks that require up-to-date information, otherwise unavailable to the trained large language models (LLMs). LLMs such as IBM® Granite™ models or OpenAI’s GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) models have access only to information used in training. There are many default tools accessible through LangChain including a tool for working with SQL database queries, accessing information on Wikipedia and much more. We encourage you to read the LangChain documentation for a comprehensive list of prebuilt tools.
Custom tools can be defined by using various methods including using the @tool decorator or LangChain Runnables which we'll cover in this tutorial. Async tools can be created by using the StructuredTool or the BaseTool classes. For distinctions between each approach, we encourage you to reference the official LangChain documentation. Refer to the IBM function calling tutorial for examples of custom tools.
We encourage you to check out our AI Agents explainer for an in-depth overview of the various AI agent types and how they differ from traditional LLM chatbots.
You need an IBM Cloud® account.
Check out this YouTube video that walks you through the following set up instructions in steps 1 and 2.
While you can choose from several tools, this tutorial walks you through how to set up an IBM account to use a Jupyter Notebook.
Log in to watsonx.ai™ using your IBM Cloud account.
Create a watsonx.ai project.
You can get your project ID from within your project. Click the Manage tab. Then, copy the project ID from the Details section of the General page. You need this ID for this tutorial.
Create a Jupyter Notebook.
This step will open a Jupyter Notebook environment where you can copy the code from this tutorial. Alternatively, you can download this notebook to your local system and upload it to your watsonx.ai project as an asset. To view more Granite tutorials, check out the IBM Granite Community. This tutorial is also available on Github.
Create a Watson Machine Learning (WML) service instance (select your appropriate region and choose the Lite plan, which is a free instance).
Generate an API Key in WML.
Associate the WML service to the project that you created in watsonx.ai.
We need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones and if they're not installed, you can resolve this with a quick pip installation. LangChain and LangGraph will be the frameworks and developer toolkits used.
Note: This tutorial was built using Python 3.11.9 and is also compatible with Google Colab which uses Python 3.10.12. To check your python version, you can run the
To set our credentials, we need the
The weather tool used in this tutorial with require an OpenWeather API key. To generate one, create an OpenWeather account. Upon creating an account, select the "API Keys" tab to display your free key.
For this tutorial, we will be using the ChatWatsonx wrapper to set our chat model. This wrapper simplifies the integration of tool calling and chaining. We will be using the granite-3-8b-instruct model. We encourage you to use the API references in the ChatWatsonx documentation for further information.
To initialize the LLM, we need to set the model parameters. It is important to configure the model's temperature here in order to limit agent's hallucinations.
We can use the
Let's imagine you are planning your next vacation to Greece and are eager to learn more about it and prepare for the trip. First, let's set up the built-in LangChain weather tool. The tool uses the
Next, let's set up the prebuilt YouTube tool by using the YouTube Search package available through LangChain. This step will be helpful for finding videos about your travel destination.
Lastly, let's set up an online shopping tool using Ionic. This tool returns items relevant to the user query that are on sale through the e-commerce marketplace.
Let's set our list of the multiple tools we provide to the LLM. We can also print the list to see how it loaded. For an extended list of available LangChain tools, refer to the LangChain documentation.
Output:
[Tool(name='weather_search', description='Get weather for a city and country code, e.g. Athens, GR', func=<bound method OpenWeatherMapAPIWrapper.run of OpenWeatherMapAPIWrapper(owm=<pyowm.owm.OWM - API key=************************611450cc, subscription type=free, PyOWM version=(3, 3, 0)>, openweathermap_api_key='******************')>),
Tool(name='youtube_search', description='Search YouTube for video links.', func=<bound method BaseTool.run of YouTubeSearchTool()>),
Tool(name='ionic_commerce_shopping_tool', description='\nIonic is an e-commerce shopping tool...[abbreviated]', verbose=True, func=<bound method Ionic.query of <ionic_langchain.tool.Ionic object at 0x17f6e5510>>)]
Tool calling typically refers to an LLM returning the name of the tool to call and its arguments. We can either use the extracted information for other purposes or we can call the tool with these arguments. For more examples of this, refer to our function calling tutorial.
Actually, running the tool and retrieving its output is not always implied. In this tutorial, we will explore both approaches.
To accomplish traditional tool calling, we can simply provide a user query and use the prebuilt
Output:
AIMessage(content='', additional_kwargs={'tool_calls': [{'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-7a15abba7d3c4419970d807ac0c8d353', 'type': 'function', 'function': {'name': 'youtube_search', 'arguments': '{"query": "greece"}'}}]}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 21, 'prompt_tokens': 578, 'total_tokens': 599}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'tool_calls'}, id='chat-5fe7a26b8f954c179c4995e873bff91e', tool_calls=[{'name': 'youtube_search', 'args': {'query': 'greece'}, 'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-7a15abba7d3c4419970d807ac0c8d353', 'type': 'tool_call'}], usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 578, 'output_tokens': 21, 'total_tokens': 599})
Output:
{'tool_calls': [{'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-7a15abba7d3c4419970d807ac0c8d353',
'type': 'function',
'function': {'name': 'youtube_search',
'arguments': '{"query": "greece"}'}}]}
As seen in the
To run the tool calls, we first need to create a ReAct agent by using the prebuilt LangGraph
We are now able to ask the agent questions that require tool calling. First, we can ask the model to return URLs to YouTube videos about Greece. We can use the
Output:
[HumanMessage(content='What are some YouTube videos about Greece', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={}, id='1adba6c0-32e6-4bbd-92a6-7d21b0177439'),
AIMessage(content='', additional_kwargs={'tool_calls': [{'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-b4b5bf452404424ba4d6d9c26e53c6ce', 'type': 'function', 'function': {'name': 'youtube_search', 'arguments': '{"query": "Greece"}'}}]}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 22, 'prompt_tokens': 578, 'total_tokens': 600}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'tool_calls'}, id='chat-5f41aee6736842749285aa7fbff50f65', tool_calls=[{'name': 'youtube_search', 'args': {'query': 'Greece'}, 'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-b4b5bf452404424ba4d6d9c26e53c6ce', 'type': 'tool_call'}], usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 578, 'output_tokens': 22, 'total_tokens': 600}),
ToolMessage(content="['https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waQY2Ucpbd0&pp=ygUGR3JlZWNl', 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMlBB2pK5qo&pp=ygUGR3JlZWNl']", name='youtube_search', id='1ccf3137-2c10-495e-86ad-a548a3434243', tool_call_id='chatcmpl-tool-b4b5bf452404424ba4d6d9c26e53c6ce'),
AIMessage(content='Here are some YouTube videos about Greece:\n\n1. [Greece Travel Guide | Top 10 Tourist Attractions](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waQY2Ucpbd0&pp=ygUGR3JlZWNl)\n2. [Greece Travel Guide | Top 10 Tourist Attractions](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMlBB2pK5qo&pp=ygUGR3JlZWNl)', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 117, 'prompt_tokens': 677, 'total_tokens': 794}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'stop'}, id='chat-801e3b596a174ac88246b507c93e5869', usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 677, 'output_tokens': 117, 'total_tokens': 794})]
Great! As seen in the
Next, let's ask the model about the weather in Greece to determine whether it calls the
Output:
[HumanMessage(content='What is the weather in Athens, GR', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={}, id='a0c4b69c-988a-4f7d-9b8a-4780305f8e2a'),
AIMessage(content='', additional_kwargs={'tool_calls': [{'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-9a0c07a3b35f4c69a351c5540ab663f8', 'type': 'function', 'function': {'name': 'weather_search', 'arguments': '{"__arg1": "Athens, GR"}'}}]}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 26, 'prompt_tokens': 579, 'total_tokens': 605}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'tool_calls'}, id='chat-eeed087050e049f0ad715f3615c7fdda', tool_calls=[{'name': 'weather_search', 'args': {'__arg1': 'Athens, GR'}, 'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-9a0c07a3b35f4c69a351c5540ab663f8', 'type': 'tool_call'}], usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 579, 'output_tokens': 26, 'total_tokens': 605}),
ToolMessage(content='In Athens, GR, the current weather is as follows:\nDetailed status: few clouds\nWind speed: 4.47 m/s, direction: 23°\nHumidity: 58%\nTemperature: \n - Current: 15.15°C\n - High: 15.74°C\n - Low: 14.1°C\n - Feels like: 14.24°C\nRain: {}\nHeat index: None\nCloud cover: 20%', name='weather_search', id='587b0230-b667-41de-97b9-3779554d2559', tool_call_id='chatcmpl-tool-9a0c07a3b35f4c69a351c5540ab663f8'),
AIMessage(content='The current weather in Athens, GR is:\n- Detailed status: few clouds\n- Wind speed: 4.47 m/s, direction: 23°\n- Humidity: 58%\n- Temperature:\n - Current: 15.15°C\n - High: 15.74°C\n - Low: 14.1°C\n - Feels like: 14.24°C\n- Rain: None\n- Heat index: None\n- Cloud cover: 20%', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 125, 'prompt_tokens': 733, 'total_tokens': 858}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'stop'}, id='chat-6719a5ca266a439bb10ed410db25c5ef', usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 733, 'output_tokens': 125, 'total_tokens': 858})]
The model was able to discern the appropriate tool to call, run the tool with the extracted arguments as well as synthesize the tool output. Now, let's ask the LLM for some suitcases under USD100 for your upcoming trip. Note, the tool is designed to search for prices in cents. Hence, we ask for suitcases under 10,000 cents in this scenario, equivalent to USD 100.
Output:
[HumanMessage(content='Find some suitcases for less than 10000', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={}, id='8b207035-150a-4390-aff3-8b09ef85a592'),
AIMessage(content='', additional_kwargs={'tool_calls': [{'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-b011e718b18e41dcbcae2f7786af263d', 'type': 'function', 'function': {'name': 'ionic_commerce_shopping_tool', 'arguments': '{"__arg1": "suitcases, 10, 0, 10000"}'}}]}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 41, 'prompt_tokens': 582, 'total_tokens': 623}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'tool_calls'}, id='chat-e38c8568d1754636a6a92082561180bd', tool_calls=[{'name': 'ionic_commerce_shopping_tool', 'args': {'__arg1': 'suitcases, 10, 0, 10000'}, 'id': 'chatcmpl-tool-b011e718b18e41dcbcae2f7786af263d', 'type': 'tool_call'}], usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 582, 'output_tokens': 41, 'total_tokens': 623}),
ToolMessage(content='[{"products": [{"links": [{"text": "Details", "type": "pdp", "url": "https://go.ionic.click/Ch4CKd"}], "merchant_name": "Walmart", "merchant_product_id": "811277349", "name": "Zimtown Hardside Lightweight Spinner Orange 3 Piece Luggage Set with TSA Lock", "price": "$69.99", "status": "available", "thumbnail": "https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/b809a274-ccc7-4ca4-b4f1-e848b4412fe6.314144bcd13e5467a33cb99e8dd5237c.jpeg?odnHeight=100&odnWidth=100&odnBg=ffffff", "brand_name": "Zimtown", "upc": "273109526768"}, {"links": [{"text": "Details", "type": "pdp", "url": "https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071HHX6VF?tag=ioniccommer00-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1"}], "merchant_name": "Amazon", "merchant_product_id": "B071HHX6VF", "name": "Amazon Basics Expandable Hardside Luggage, Suitcase with Wheels, 30-Inch Spinner with Four Spinner Wheels and Scratch-Resistant Surface, Black", "price": "$74.49", "status": "available", "thumbnail": "https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/41jJcuMYSdL._SL160_.jpg", "brand_name": "Amazon Basics", "upc": "841710177190"}, .....[abbreviated],
AIMessage(content='Here are some suitcases that are less than 10000:\n\n1. [Zimtown Hardside Lightweight Spinner Orange 3 Piece Luggage Set with TSA Lock](https://go.ionic.click/Ch4CKd) - $69.99\n2. [Amazon Basics Expandable Hardside Luggage, Suitcase with Wheels, 30-Inch Spinner](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071HHX6VF) - $74.49\n3. [SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage, Blue, Carry-On 21-Inch](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MFBVKDF) - $80.73\n4. [Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Luggage Travel, Rose Gold, 4-Piece Set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RS4PK3J) - $95.19\n5. [American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 28" SPINNER, Slate Blue](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2X1BDFH) - $89.97\n6. [Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port, Navy Blue, 20-Inch Carry-On](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SLG6WZ2) - $39.99\n7. [Wrangler Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage, Lilac, 20-Inch](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7YWMBGP) - $40.00\n8. [Protege 20 inch Hard Side Carry-On Spinner Luggage, Black Matte Finish (Walmart.com Exclusive)](https://go.ionic.click/qJqBRA) - $29.87\n9. [Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag, Tannin, Large 30-Inch](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XKWMLJ5) - $44.00\n10. [U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase Luggage with 8 Spinner Wheels, Aluminum Handle, Lavender, Checked-Large 30-Inch](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085B4D852) - $79.99', additional_kwargs={}, response_metadata={'token_usage': {'completion_tokens': 612, 'prompt_tokens': 2794, 'total_tokens': 3406}, 'model_name': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct', 'system_fingerprint': '', 'finish_reason': 'stop'}, id='chat-d08201ff6ef84c428e7ae44372396926', usage_metadata={'input_tokens': 2794, 'output_tokens': 612, 'total_tokens': 3406})]
As seen by the LLM response, the model correctly used the shopping tool to return several suitcases for purchase online under USD 100.
In this tutorial, you used prebuilt LangChain tools to create a ReAct agent in Python with watsonx using the
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.