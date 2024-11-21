aTool calling, otherwise known as function calling, is the interface that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to work on specific tasks that require up-to-date information, otherwise unavailable to the trained large language models (LLMs). LLMs such as IBM® Granite™ models or OpenAI’s GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) models have access only to information used in training. There are many default tools accessible through LangChain including a tool for working with SQL database queries, accessing information on Wikipedia and much more. We encourage you to read the LangChain documentation for a comprehensive list of prebuilt tools.

Custom tools can be defined by using various methods including using the @tool decorator or LangChain Runnables which we'll cover in this tutorial. Async tools can be created by using the StructuredTool or the BaseTool classes. For distinctions between each approach, we encourage you to reference the official LangChain documentation. Refer to the IBM function calling tutorial for examples of custom tools.

We encourage you to check out our AI Agents explainer for an in-depth overview of the various AI agent types and how they differ from traditional LLM chatbots.