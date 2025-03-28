In this tutorial, we demonstrate how a team of multiple artificial intelligence (AI) agents can collaborate to complete complex tasks and optimize workflows. We built a Python application to explain the orchestration of specialized agents working within a multiagent architecture. By the end, you will see and run an example of multiagent collaboration within an agentic AI application.
The application we're working with is a customer service analysis crew by using CrewAI as the multiagent framework and IBM watsonx.ai® to deploy the large language model (LLM) that powers it.
AI agents are LLM-based entities that can perform operations on behalf of a user or agentic AI system. Agentic architectures are structured around two different systems: single and multiagent.
Single agent systems are best for solving narrow problems because they depend on one LLM agent to perform generative AI tasks. For example, a single chatbot agent can be focused on specific tasks or conversations that it can complete within the scope of its individual capabilities.
Multiagent systems (MAS) are frameworks that orchestrate the functionality and interactions between AI agents. Rather than trying to encompass all capabilities within a single agent, multiagent architectures use different agents to work within the same environment to achieve a shared goal. Key benefits of multiagent systems include agent collaboration and adaptability to solve problems beyond the capabilities of a single agent. The best approach depends on the complexity of the machine learning tasks required to compile a solution or achieve a certain result.
crewAI is an open source agentic framework that orchestrates LLM agent automation by assembling customizable crews, or teams of role-playing agents. We applied a simplified industry use case to explain how agents collaborate within a multiagent architecture.
Imagine a real-world use case for a customer service call center. Telecommunications software to analyze call center transcripts is used to enhance customer experiences and evaluate call quality. In more robust software, transcripts can even be analyzed in real-time along with large datasets including call metadata. For the sake of explainability, our application’s dataset is simple, a mock transcript between a customer service representative and customer.
# multiagent-collaboration-cs-call-center-analysis/data/transcript.txt
Customer Service Interaction Transcript
Cynthia:
Hi, I'm calling because I received a jar of peanut butter that was open and it's
completely spilled everywhere. This is really frustrating, and I need a replacement.
Gerald (Peanut Butter Inc.):
Ugh, that sucks. But, like, how did you not notice it was open before
you bought it?
Cynthia:
Excuse me? I didn't expect the jar to be open when I received it. It was sealed
when I bought it. Can you just help me out here?
Gerald:
Yeah, whatever. But we can't control how it gets to you. I mean, it's not like
we throw the jars around or anything. You're probably being dramatic.
Cynthia:
I'm not being dramatic. The peanut butter is literally all over the box and
it's a mess. I just want a replacement or a refund, that's all.
Gerald:
Look, I guess I could send you a replacement, but it's really not our fault, you
know? Maybe next time, check the jar before you open it?
Cynthia:
Are you seriously blaming me for your company's mistake? That's not how customer
service works!
Gerald:
Well, what do you want me to do? I don't exactly have magic powers to fix your
problem instantly. Chill out, we'll send you a new jar eventually.
Cynthia:
That's not good enough! I expect better from a company that I've been buying
from for years. Can you just do the right thing and make this right?
Gerald:
Fine, fine. I'll put in a request or whatever. But seriously, this kind of thing
happens. Don't make it sound like the end of the world.
Cynthia:
Unbelievable. I'll be posting a review if this isn't fixed immediately.
Gerald:
Cool, go ahead. I'm sure we'll survive your review.
Cynthia:
I'll be contacting your supervisor if this isn't resolved soon.
Gerald:
Yeah, okay. Do what you gotta do.
A team of collaborative agents generates a comprehensive report based on text analysis and customer call center evaluation metrics. This report helps customer service managers summarize the main events of the call, evaluate performance and provide recommendations for improvement.
The customer service call analysis crew consists of three agents with specialized roles and predefined goals. The agent configuration includes a transcript analyzer, a quality assurance specialist and a report generator. The agent’s goals and characteristics are defined by three main attributes, role, goal and backstory.
transcript_analyzer:
role: >
Transcript Analyzer
goal: >
Analyze the provided transcripts and extract key insights and themes.
backstory: >
As the Transcript Analyzer, you are responsible for reviewing customer
service call transcripts, identifying important information, and summarizing
findings into a report to pass on to the Quality Assurance Specialist.
You have access to advanced text analysis tools that help you process and
interpret the data effectively.
quality_assurance_specialist:
role: >
Quality Assurance Specialist
goal: >
Evaluate the quality of the customer service based the Transcript Analyzer's
report, call center evaluation metrics, and business standards. Flag any
transcripts with escalation risks as high priority.
backstory: >
As the Quality Assurance Specialist, you are tasked with assessing the
quality of customer service interactions based on the Transcript Analyzer's
report, call center evaluation metrics, and industry standards used in call
centers. You review transcripts, evaluate agent performance, and provide
feedback to improve overall service quality.
report_generator:
role: >
Report Generator
goal: >
Generate reports based on the insights and findings from the transcript
analysis and quality assurance specialist.
backstory: >
As the Report Generator, you compile the key insights and findings from the
transcript analysis and quality assurance specialist into a comprehensive
report. You create an organized report that includes summaries and recommendations
based on the data to help customer service managers understand the trends
and patterns in customer interactions.
The transcript analyzer agent performs a thorough analysis on the transcript to extract key insights and important information. The analyzer then summarizes its findings into a report that is passed along to the other agents to aid in their tasks. This agent uses a suite of customized tools to perform natural language processing (NLP) techniques such as keyword extraction and sentiment analysis.
The quality assurance specialist agent evaluates the quality of the call based on the key insights from the transcript analyzer’s report and its own described expertise in implementing and evaluating call center evaluation metrics. This agent can also search the internet to retrieve relevant metrics and processes to evaluate the employee’s performance and provide feedback to improve overall service quality.
The report generator agent generates a report based on the insights in the transcript analysis report and the metrics and feedback provided by the quality assurance evaluation. The agent specializes in organizing the data into a comprehensive report. The goal of the report is to provide customer service managers with a breakdown of the key insights from the call and recommendations to improve customer service quality.
Each agent has access to tools, skills or functions that agents use to perform different tasks. crewAI offers existing tools, integration with LangChain tools and the option to build your own custom tools. The customer service analysis crew uses a combination, with each tool specified for the agent’s task and the application’s goal. Each agent has certain permissions for what tooling they can access in their configuration.
Custom tools are created by defining a clear description for what the tool will be used for. For example, the transcript analyzer agent has several custom tools for text analysis.
# src/customer_service_analyzer/tools/custom_tool.py
class SentimentAnalysisTool(BaseTool):
name: str = "Sentiment Analysis Tool"
description: str = "Determines the sentiment of the interactions in the transcripts."
def _run(self, transcript: str) -> str:
# Simulating sentiment analysis
sentiment = Helper.analyze_sentiment(transcript)
return sentiment
The description of the tool is what the agent uses as logic to perform sentiment analysis on the transcript.
Agents can also use existing tools and integrated application programming interfaces (APIs). The quality assurance specialist agent has access to a
transcript_analysis:
description: >
Use the Text Analysis Tool to collect key information and insights to better
understand customer service interactions and improve service quality.
Conduct a thorough analysis of the call {transcript}.
Prepare a detailed report highlighting key insights, themes, and sentiment
from the transcripts.
Identify any escalation risks and flag them for the Quality Assurance Specialist.
Use the sentiment analysis tool to determine the overall sentiment of the
customer and the agent.
Use the keyword extraction tool to identify key keywords and phrases in the transcript.
expected_output: >
A detailed analysis report of the {transcript} highlighting key insights,
themes, and sentiment from the transcripts.
agent: transcript_analyzer
quality_evaluation:
description: >
Review the transcript analysis report on {transcript} from the Transcript Analyzer.
Utilize your expertise in customer service evaluation metrics and industry
standards, and internet to evaluate the quality of the customer service interaction.
Score the interaction based on the evaluation metrics and flag any high-risk
escalations. Develop expert recommendations to optimize customer service
quality. Ensure the report includes customer service metrics and feedback
for improvement.
expected_output: >
A detailed quality evaluation report of the {transcript} highlighting the
quality of the customer service interaction, scoring based on evaluation
metrics, flagging any high-risk escalations, and recommendations for improvement.
agent: quality_assurance_specialist
report_generation:
description: >
List the reports from the Transcript Analyzer and the Quality Assurance
Specialist, then develop a detailed action plan for customer service managers
to implement the changes.
Use the data from these agents output to create an organized report including
a summarization and actionable recommendations for call center managers.
Ensure the report includes keywords and sentiment analysis from the Transcript
Analyzer agent.
Ensure the report includes the Quality Assurance Specialist agent's report,
evaluation metrics and recommendations for improving customer service quality.
Ensure the report is well written and easy to understand.
Be smart and well explained.
Ensure the report is comprehensive, organized, and easy to understand with
labeled sections with relevant information.
expected_output: >
A comprehensive report that lists the reports from the Transcript Analyzer,
then the Quality Assurance Specialist.
The report should include the key insights from {transcript} and the quality
evaluation report from the Quality Assurance Specialist.
The report should include organized sections for each agent's findings,
summaries, and actionable recommendations for call center managers.
agent: report_generator
context:
- transcript_analysis
- quality_evaluation
The task workflow is executed in a sequential process starting with the transcript analysis completed by the transcript analyzer. The results of one task can establish the context for a future task. During the next sequence, the quality assurance specialist leverages the transcript analysis report to inform its quality evaluation, noting any keywords or phrases that indicate escalation.
The report generator agent uses the outputs of the transcript analyzer and the quality assurance specialist agents as context to generate a comprehensive report about the call transcript. This flow is an example of multiagent collaboration and how agents can complete complex tasks and generate more robust outputs with increased context awareness while performing their specialized roles.
First, we need to set up our environment to run the application. You can find these steps in the markdown file within the crewAI project folder on GitHub or by following along here.
The project structure should resemble the following steps:
src/customer_service_analyzer/
├── config/
│ ├── agents.yaml # Agent configurations
│ └── tasks.yaml # Task definitions
├── tools/
│ ├── custom_tool.py # Custom crewAI tool implementations
│ └── tool_helper.py # Custom tool helper functions
├── crew.py # Crew orchestration
└── main.py # Application entry point
Generate and take note of your free Serper API key. Serper is the Google Search API that we are using in this project.
We need to install the crewAI framework for this tutorial and set up the watsonx.ai credentials that we generated in step 2.
If you use uv for package management, you can add crewAI as follows:
If using pip for package management, set up a virtual environment and then install crewAI in that environment.
To install crewAI, run the following command in your terminal.
In a separate .env file at the same directory level as the .env_sample file, set your credentials as strings like so:
WATSONX_APIKEY=your_watson_api_key_here
WATSONX_PROJECT_ID=your_watsonx_project_id_here
WATSONX_URL=your_endpoint (e.g. "https://us-south.ml.cloud.ibm.com")
SERPER_API_KEY=your_serper_api_key_here
crewAI can be configured to use any open source LLM. LLMs can be connected through Ollama and several other APIs such as IBM watsonx® and OpenAI. Users can also leverage prebuilt tools available through the crewAI Toolkit as well as LangChain Tools.
Ensure that you are in the proper working directory of this project. You can change directories by running the following command in your terminal.
To start your crew of AI agents and begin task execution, run this command from the root folder of your project. Note, the crew might run for several minutes before returning a result.
This command initializes the call center analysis crew, assembling the agents and assigning them tasks as defined in your configuration. This example, unmodified, will run IBM Granite® on watsonx.ai to create a report.md file with the output. crewAI can return JSON, Pydantic models and raw strings as output. Here is an example of the output produced by the crew.
This result is an example of the final output after running the crew:
**Detailed Analysis Report of the Customer Service Interaction Transcript**
**Transcript Analysis Report**
The customer, Cynthia, called to report a damaged product, a jar of peanut butter that was open and spilled everywhere. She requested a replacement, but the agent, Gerald, responded defensively and blamed her for not noticing the damage before purchasing. The conversation escalated, with Cynthia becoming frustrated and threatening to post a negative review and contact the supervisor.
**Key Insights and Themes**
* The customer was dissatisfied with the product and the agent's response.
* The agent was unhelpful, unprofessional, and failed to take responsibility for the company's mistake.
* The conversation was confrontational, with both parties becoming increasingly agitated.
* The customer felt disrespected and unvalued, while the agent seemed dismissive and uncaring.
**Sentiment Analysis**
* Customer Sentiment: Frustrated, Angry, Disappointed
* Agent Sentiment: Defensive, Dismissive, Uncaring
**Keyword Extraction**
* Damaged Product
* Unhelpful Agent
* Confrontational Conversation
* Customer Dissatisfaction
* Unprofessional Response
**Escalation Risks**
* Negative Review: The customer threatened to post a negative review if the issue was not resolved promptly.
* Supervisor Involvement: The customer may contact the supervisor to report the incident and request further action.
**Recommendations for Quality Assurance Specialist**
* Review the call recording to assess the agent's performance and provide feedback on areas for improvement, using customer service metrics.
* Investigate the root cause of the damaged product and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
* Provide training on customer service skills, including active listening, empathy, and conflict resolution, using customer service standards.
* Monitor the customer's feedback and respond promptly to any concerns or complaints to maintain a positive customer experience.
* Recognize the standards for various customer service metrics to measure key performance indicators that are related to the areas mentioned above.
**Summary of Quality Evaluation Report**
The customer, Cynthia, called to report a damaged product, a jar of peanut butter that was open and spilled everywhere. She requested a replacement, but the agent, Gerald, responded defensively and blamed her for not noticing the damage before purchasing. Evaluation metrics showed a low Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), high Customer Effort Score (CES), and negative Net Promoter Score (NPS).
**Recommendations for Call Center Managers**
* Review the call recording, investigate the root cause of the damaged product, and provide training on customer service skills. Recognize the standards for various customer service metrics to measure key performance indicators.
* Monitor the customer's feedback and respond promptly to any concerns or complaints to maintain a positive customer experience.
* Implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, such as improving product packaging and handling procedures.
* Provide feedback and coaching to agents on their performance, highlighting areas for improvement and recognizing good performance.
As demonstrated in the sample output, the agents worked together to complete the complex task of analyzing, evaluating and generating a report about the example transcript. The collaboration between agents enhanced the application’s efficiency and accuracy by orchestrating each agent to specialize in a particular aspect of the process. The report agent, for instance, generated an organized report that includes the findings from the textual analysis and evaluation tasks. This outcome reflects a smooth coordination between agents in handling different parts of the workflow.
Multiagent frameworks can provide a more robust and improved overall performance through agent collaboration. Not every multiagent architecture works the same way. For instance some are specific for software development, while others such as crewAI and AutoGen offer more composable configurations.
Get started with building and deploying agents by using watsonx.ai.
Shape generative AI by making contributions to LLMs in an open and accessible way.
Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? On this episode of Mixture of Experts, we review AI models, agents, hardware and product releases with some of the top industry experts.
Learn ways to use AI to be more creative and efficient. Start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.
Learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and learn how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.
Explore the difference between AI agents and assistants and learn how they can be a gamechanger for enterprise productivity.
