BeeAI provides both individual developers and teams with a framework-agnostic platform in which to find, deploy and share artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The platform was designed to address the three primary challenges when working with AI agents:

Siloed ecosystems: Each agent exists within its own framework. BeeAI pulls agents together into a single centralized workspace for streamlined AI agent orchestration.

Limited scalability: BeeAI allows users to deploy agents without having to deal with complicated, individualized setup procedures.

Fragmented discovery: Bee agents are located in a centralized discovery hub, making it easy to find and experiment with agentic AI.

Individual developers can use Bee to streamline the process of exploring and deploying agents for use in agentic automation and other contexts. Meanwhile, teams can share the same BeeAI workspace through a centralized instance for shared work in real time while centrally managing large language model (LLM) connections and APIs.

The community catalog hosts all the BeeAI agents available on the platform, from which they can be deployed without complicated setup. Standardized user interfaces make for consistent user experiences, and standard containers enable developers to package agents from any framework while bypassing compatibility issues.