What is task automation?

Many forms of task automation already exist in our daily lives. For example, airplane passengers can print boarding passes through airport check-in kiosks, shoppers can scan their groceries at self-checkout systems and diners can place and pay for food orders using self-ordering kiosks.

For enterprises in particular, task automation falls under the umbrella of business process automation (BPA) and is the most basic form of BPA, automating individual tasks within business processes or workflows. Typical applications include appointment scheduling, capturing digital signatures for contracts and sending welcome emails to new hires, among others.

With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), incorporating AI automation allows for more complex tasks to be automated, benefitting a range of functions from customer service and marketing to IT operations and supply chain management.