What is HR automation?

Popular HR automation systems include functions for tracking applicants, managing performance, attendance, and payroll, as well as employee self-service portals. However, advancements in artificial intelligence can boost the capabilities of HR tools. HR automation examples include:





Benefits administration and self-service enrollment

Managing employee benefits and eligibility, including medical insurance, pension, retirement, and PTO can be a huge administrative load for HR teams. Benefits administration tools can centralize employees’ benefits data to a single platform for everyone’s visibility. Allowing employees to access the information they need when they need it minimizes HR’s administrative effort. Companies can use the data aggregated by these tools to better manage benefits spending and budgets in the future. Some tools even offer healthcare analytics to help employers make decisions and ensure compliance with regulations such as the Affordable Care Act.

Employee self-service portals are centralized online sites or gateways through which employee stakeholders can access information and conduct transactions. Self-service portals enable employees to access and update personal information, view pay stubs, request time off, and access HR policies and resources—reducing administrative time for HR professionals. According to Forbes, “Self-service portals have become increasingly common in a few areas, from customer service to health care and more. Self-service portals have also taken on a prominent role in the workplace, though many companies have yet to embrace this technology.”3 Self-service portals are one way to meet employee requests for easier access and transparency.

Candidate sourcing and hiring

A common complaint about the hiring process is that it’s slow. AI can help pick up the pace by helping managers nurture each potential hire automatically, and this enables them to receive notifications, for example, when a candidate applies for an open position.

An enterprise-grade applicant tracking system can touch every part of the recruitment process. From helping employers advertise open jobs, collecting resumes, creating a shortlist of candidates, scheduling interviews with shortlisted candidates, managing the interview process, and extending offers to selected candidates.

Along each step of the recruitment process, from hiring to onboarding, AI can help managers save time and better reach top talent. For example, managers can prompt generative AI tools to create customized messages to be automatically sent to each candidate. These messages can encourage engagement and move candidates along in the hiring process.

AI can also help organizations quickly fill short-term and temporary positions. By using natural language processing capabilities, AI tools for HR can automate manual procurement tasks, saving time. For example, AI tools can help managers compile requirements from stakeholders. And then work within a vendor management system (VMS) system to open a request with suppliers to find potential contractors and schedule interviews with hiring managers.

Compliance management

Companies can ensure that they are operating in accordance with local, state, federal and international regulations. This compliance might mean anything from paying taxes on time, adhering to labor laws and regulations, and safety in the workplace, to ensuring that any licenses, permits, and certifications remain up to date.

When deadlines or expiration dates loom, companies can take immediate action. And, as companies begin digital transformation processes and become more reliant on ambiguous legal spaces such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), new compliance regulations, and issues will crop up. Automating compliance whenever possible alleviates the administrative workload of an HR team and greatly reduces human error. Not only do these automations streamline HR workflows, but they also enable HR departments to track and analyze data for optimization.

Employee onboarding

Onboarding new hires require the sending and receiving signed documents, granting software access, making device requests, submitting tax documents, and setting up tools. And introducing the new hires to their team and giving them everything they need to confidently begin their new role. A system for onboarding automation can set up access to IT resources and workflows for automatic notification, or for example, push notifications and approval. It can collect e-signed forms and generate official PDF documents. It can deliver devices to employees without waiting for IT support and ensure seamless enrollment into benefits plans.

AI can make the process of collecting information smoother and more personalized. AI-powered chatbots can guide new employees through the onboarding process, answer questions, provide information, and send reminders about key documents—reducing time-consuming tasks and enhancing the new hire experience.

In addition, HR automation can assist with offboarding by automatically withdrawing IT access and scheduling employee exit interviews.

HR support or service desks

Responding to employee needs is key to improving engagement and productivity. But navigating through complex corporate policies and HR and IT support processes can sometimes leave employees struggling to find answers—causing frustration and wasting time. AI-powered HR chatbots can help empower employees with fast answers and self-service support.



An HR chatbot that uses natural language processing and machine learning can understand, communicate, and even automate actions to support candidates and employees. For example, an intelligent HR bot can answer FAQs, suggest learning resources and assist employees with requesting days off or checking their remaining leave balances. Chatbot platforms can also provide reminders, conduct surveys, and collect feedback to enhance employees’ experiences.

Performance management

By gathering productivity data for individuals, teams, and organizations, a performance management tool can then present this data in easy-to-review templates in a central location. This data offers HR departments and managers insights into employee workload and enables them to make informed decisions about resource allocation, delegation, training, support, and promotions for the employees they oversee.



Professional learning and development

When HR onboards a new employee, deploys a new company policy or initiates training to keep employees in compliance with regulations, learning management systems can help. These automation software platforms automate the delivery of online courses and the tracking of employee progress.

AI can recommend personalized training modules. By analyzing data on each employee, such as their skills and preferences, AI can tailor training according to personal goals. AI also has the potential to help HR managers identify hidden talent or identify employees ready for promotion.

Time and attendance tracking

Some HR automation tools track employee time and attendance to help companies operate at their optimum capacity and ensure that they have enough human resources to take advantage of growth opportunities. Where HR teams of the past might have manually entered PTO and attendance into spreadsheets, new attendance tracking software enables HR teams to review and approve timesheets and leave requests or time off. They can now quickly verify available PTO, notify team members when a teammate will be out of the office, and analyze employee time-off trends to help avoid burnout.