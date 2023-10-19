What is talent acquisition?

Talent acquisition is the process of identifying, attracting and acquiring skilled candidates to meet an organization’s current and future staffing needs. The core of talent acquisition is to attract potential candidates to an organization and hire the ones that meet the qualifications of open roles and are a good fit within the organization.

Strategic planning is used to ensure that the organization hires the right talent at the right time for the right roles to drive success. An effective talent acquisition strategy aligns with the human resources strategy, which in turn reflects the broader strategy of the organization.

The process of talent acquisition typically includes job analysis, sourcing, screening, interviewing, selecting and onboarding new employees. Successful talent acquisition also often incorporates organizational branding since talent is more likely to be attracted to employers with a positive brand image. Recruitment strategies used to connect with potential candidates include online job boards (for example, LinkedIn, Indeed and many more), professional networks and social media. In addition, an engaging and efficient candidate experience is needed to help ensure candidates move smoothly through the hiring process. Advancements in technology have enabled the use of applicant tracking systems (ATS), artificial intelligence (AI) tools and data analytics that can streamline the process, help identify strong candidates and improve the clarity of employer-candidate interactions.



Talent acquisition also plays a critical role in ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within the workplace by encouraging hiring managers to seek out a diverse pool of applicants and promote a fair and inclusive hiring process.