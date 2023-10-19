What is talent acquisition?

Talent acquisition refers to the ongoing strategy and process that an organization uses to source, attract, evaluate, hire and retain the highly qualified employees it needs in order to grow.
Talent acquisition is the process of identifying, attracting and acquiring skilled candidates to meet an organization’s current and future staffing needs. The core of talent acquisition is to attract potential candidates to an organization and hire the ones that meet the qualifications of open roles and are a good fit within the organization.
Strategic planning is used to ensure that the organization hires the right talent at the right time for the right roles to drive success. An effective talent acquisition strategy aligns with the human resources strategy, which in turn reflects the broader strategy of the organization.
The process of talent acquisition typically includes job analysis, sourcing, screening, interviewing, selecting and onboarding new employees. Successful talent acquisition also often incorporates organizational branding since talent is more likely to be attracted to employers with a positive brand image. Recruitment strategies used to connect with potential candidates include online job boards (for example, LinkedIn, Indeed and many more), professional networks and social media. In addition, an engaging and efficient candidate experience is needed to help ensure candidates move smoothly through the hiring process. Advancements in technology have enabled the use of applicant tracking systems (ATS), artificial intelligence (AI) tools and data analytics that can streamline the process, help identify strong candidates and improve the clarity of employer-candidate interactions.
Talent acquisition also plays a critical role in ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within the workplace by encouraging hiring managers to seek out a diverse pool of applicants and promote a fair and inclusive hiring process.
Find out how HR leaders are leading the way and applying AI to drive HR and talent transformation.
Register for data governance insights
The terms talent acquisition, recruitment and HR are often used interchangeably, but in reality they are interconnected but distinct components within an organization’s human resources framework. Talent acquisition is a long-term strategic approach to finding, attracting and hiring qualified candidates for specific roles within the organization. It is a comprehensive process of identifying the talent needed, sourcing candidates, assessing their qualifications and ultimately onboarding those who are hired. Talent acquisition is proactive and focuses on aligning the organization’s long-term goals with the skills and capabilities of potential employees. In most organizations, it is now a separate team or an essential part of the HR department.
Recruitment is a subset of talent acquisition that focuses on filling near-term job vacancies, actively attracting and seeking candidates for open positions within the organization. The recruitment process involves creating job postings, reviewing resumes, performing initial screenings and conducting interviews. While recruitment emphasizes filling current job vacancies, talent acquisition takes a more holistic approach by considering the organization’s long-term talent needs and its potential growth.
Human Resources (HR) is a broader organizational function that encompasses various aspects of employee management, including talent acquisition and recruitment. HR professionals oversee benefits administration, employee relations, performance management, training and development and compliance with labor laws and regulations. While talent acquisition and recruitment are functions within HR, HR as a whole focuses on creating and maintaining a positive and productive work environment, managing employee contentment and fostering the overall development of the organization.
Talent acquisition has evolved significantly over the past century, especially with the introduction of the internet and other technical innovations. In the early 20th century, recruitment was relatively simple, a predominantly manual process that relied on newspaper advertisements and word-of-mouth referrals. As industrialization and technology progressed, recruitment methods gradually incorporated more systematic methods including the use of employment agencies and job fairs.
Recruitment was revolutionized with the rise of the internet in the late 20th century, which enabled online job boards and digital platforms that allowed for wider reach and faster candidate sourcing. This was a turning point for talent acquisition, making it more accessible and efficient. The emergence of professional networking sites such as LinkedIn and social media platforms in the 21st century has provided more opportunities for recruiters to connect with potential candidates, expanding the scope of talent acquisition strategies.
More recently, a focus on data-driven decision-making, candidate experience and employer branding has become inherent to talent acquisition strategies. Advanced technologies such as ATS, AI and predictive analytics have further transformed the process, enabling recruiters to discover and engage with top candidates more effectively. This ongoing evolution continues to shape how organizations attract and retain the employees they need and has emphasized the importance of aligning talent acquisition strategies with the organization’s overall objectives.
The talent acquisition process typically involves the following steps:
Job analysis: Determine the requirements of the position, including its responsibilities, necessary qualifications and skill sets.
Sourcing: Actively search for qualified candidates by using job boards, the ATS, conferences, networking events, employee referrals and social media (including current employees’ social media where possible).
Screening: Review applications and resumes to shortlist candidates who meet the job criteria, might have the ability to perform the job well and are a cultural fit for the organization. Written tests, skill assessments, background checks and drug tests can be used to further narrow the candidate field.
Interviewing: Conduct phone screenings and preliminary and in-depth interviews (including behavioral and situational interviews, if relevant) to assess candidates' skills, qualifications and cultural fit within the organization.
Selection: Determine the most suitable candidate for the role by evaluating feedback from the screening and interview processes.
Offer: Extend a job offer to the chosen candidate, including job title and job description, compensation details, start date and information about benefits and other relevant terms.
Onboarding: Integrate the new hire to the organization by using an effective orientation and onboarding process. This includes providing them with necessary information, resources and training to smoothly adapt to their role and understand their responsibilities, the organization and its mission and values.
Talent relationship management: Extend talent management beyond the acquisition phase by monitoring and supporting new team members’ experience within the organization. Maintain communication, engage them in their work and use talent development tools to encourage learning, increase skills and evaluate them for internal mobility. Keep in touch with promising candidates who were not selected to build positive relationships and add to the organization’s talent pipeline.
Using technology, data and analytics can optimize the talent acquisition process, making it more effective and efficient. Throughout the process, provide a positive candidate experience and support principles of diversity, equity and inclusion to create a welcoming and fair environment for all candidates.
An effective talent acquisition strategy typically includes elements such as organizational branding, workforce planning, candidate sourcing, candidate assessments, a streamlined interview process, competitive compensation and benefits and a thorough onboarding program. These elements collectively aim to attract, asses, identify and retain the best talent for the organization’s current and future hiring needs.
Creating a talent acquisition strategy involves several important elements:
Employer branding: To attract top talent, develop a strong outward branding message that highlights the organization’s purpose and include its values, culture and benefits.
Talent assessment of current and future needs: Evaluate the organization's overall staff and leadership and assess current and future talent requirements, considering elements such as skills gaps, business goals and projected growth.
Targeted sourcing: Target potential candidates by using multiple channels, including job boards, professional networks, employee referrals and social media, that will attract candidates with the right skills and qualifications.
Candidate experience: Design an engaging and efficient candidate experience that gives applicants clear communication, transparency and feedback as they move through the hiring process.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I): Ensure that efforts are made to cultivate a fair, diverse and inclusive hiring process that embraces people of diverse backgrounds, identities and experiences.
Effective screening: Implement effective screening processes to prevent bad hires and make better selection decisions. Review resumes, develop useful interview questions, conduct phone screenings, interviews and assessments to evaluate candidates' qualifications and potential contributions to the organization and company culture.
Technology: Use talent acquisition software that enables the entire process to be managed more effectively. ATS, AI-powered recruitment tools and data analytics streamline the hiring process, identify the best candidates and improve decision-making.
Continuous assessment: Review and assess the effectiveness of the talent acquisition strategy regularly by collecting feedback from candidates and stakeholders and making adjustments as needed to improve the process and outcomes.
Several other initiatives can support the efficiency of a talent acquisition strategy and cultivate a sustainable approach to talent management within the organization.
Data-driven insights enable a talent acquisition team to analyze various metrics, helping it make more informed hiring decisions, predict future talent needs and identify suitable candidates for specific roles. Building relationships with potential candidates allows talent acquisition specialists to create a well-structured talent pipeline with a readily available talent pool of potential candidates for current and future job openings. In addition, succession planning fosters organizational resilience by strategically preparing internal talent for leadership roles, encouraging growth from within and promoting employee engagement and retention while reducing the risks associated with sudden talent shortages or leadership transitions.
Transform your talent acquisition strategy and processes with the right balance of people, AI and data.
Reinvent your HR function with an employee-centric design, innovative technologies and a dynamic operating model.
Acquire top talent faster by using IBM Watson Orchestrate™ to streamline processes across applications.
Learn 3 strategies to help organizations build and maintain a skilled workforce.
Build an agile, resilient organization with an adaptive workforce and human-centric business strategy.
Read how generative AI is quickly changing work and required skills.
IBM HR and talent transformation consulting partners work with our clients to address each company's unique talent goals and challenges, dig deep to understand their workforce realities and create strategies that unlock new levels of performance inside their business. Together, we reimagine HR with AI at the core.