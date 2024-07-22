How chatbots improve human resource operations

An HR Chatbot that leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning can understand, communicate, and even automate actions to support candidates and employees. For example, an intelligent HR bot can guide new employees through the onboarding process, answer FAQs, suggest learning resources, and assist employees with requesting days off or checking their remaining leave balances. Chatbot platforms can also provide reminders, conduct surveys, and collect feedback to enhance employees’ experiences.

Chatbots for employee support

Powerful AI chatbots can help employees 24/7. They leverage conversational search and can analyze large amounts of business documents, such as company policies, to provide accurate answers to employees’ questions. HR chatbots can allow employees to allot their time and energy to higher value work.

For general HR processes, chatbots aid HR teams’ operations by managing leaves, hiring processes, reimbursements for employee expenses, and internal communications. Also, providing payroll and policy information, chatbots collect and store data that can be retrieved as and when required. Instead of depending on long feedback surveys, chatbots request real-time employee feedback proactively. The chatbot is trained to ask for feedback while communicating with employees and analyzing the information. Furthermore, conversational AI platforms suggest strategies and solutions to improve employees’ work lives. These actions promote employee engagement while also collecting valuable insights for the organization.

Recruitment

HR chatbots digitize the recruitment process by collecting and filtering out resumes, assessing applicants, tracking applicants’ recruitment processes, scheduling interviews, providing personalized career growth for employees, and collecting feedback. AI-powered chatbots automatically collect applicant data and provide relevant insights based on personalized engagement and frequently asked questions, improving the overall quality of the recruitment processes.