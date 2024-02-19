What is 5G?

While 5G utilizes the same radio frequencies as 4G and 3G networks, there are a few important differences that make it superior, especially for businesses looking to use the technology as part of a digital transformation project.

Speed and latency

5G speeds are 10x faster than those offered by 4G and 3G networks, meaning activities like downloading a large file or backing up data to the cloud will take less than a second rather than minutes, or even hours. 5G’s data transfer rates reach 20 gigabits per second (Gbps) and it has average download speeds of 432 megabytes per second (Mbps). 5G's data rates, with implications for everything from mobile gaming to remote surgery, are one of the major reasons it is expected to be so transformative.

The reason 5G technology can deliver such fast speeds is that it has a much lower latency—the amount of time it takes data to travel from one point to another—than previous networks. While 4G networks delivered a latency of around 200 milliseconds, 5G networks can routinely deliver a latency as low as one millisecond.

Physical footprint

Another important differentiator of 5G is that it uses smaller transmitters than previous networks did, allowing for them to be placed unobtrusively on buildings, trees and other common objects. Cells (or “small cells”) in 5G networks are essentially base stations that play pivotal roles in connecting the overall network. In 4G technology, the equivalent of a small cell, known as a macrocell, was larger and required more power.

Error rates

5G’s adaptive Modulation and Coding Scheme (MCS), a schematic used to send data from WiFi devices, is an improvement upon the MCS used in 4G and 3G networks, making its Block Error Rate (BER) extremely low. In 5G technology, when an error rate increases to a certain level, the transmitter automatically lowers the speed until the error rate drops. This technique sacrifices speed for accuracy in real-time and helps ensure an error rate of near zero on 5G networks.

Bandwidth

5G networks operate on a wider range of bandwidths than 4G and 3G networks, including low-band, mid-band and high-band. This is accomplished by expanding its radio spectrum resources from the sub-3 GHz specification used in previous networks to 100 GHz and greater. This tweak allows 5G to function across a wider range of bandwidths, expanding its capacity and throughput. Essentially, these technological advances enable more devices to be connected at once on a single network or cell and allow the devices to send and receive data at the same time.