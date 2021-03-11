Why 5G network slicing means big business for telecom providers

When the Swiss Army first developed its signature knives in the 1880s, it was to help soldiers do many things at once in one small package: cut and slash, open cans, fix rifles, even uncork wine and clean fingernails.

Today’s telecommunications networks must take on a similarly broad and efficient balancing act—one that’s likewise growing more complex and pivotal with each passing year. More consumers and especially enterprises now depend on wireless hotspots and fiber-optic cables to connect almost every aspect of life and business.

Thanks to the emerging ability of network slicing that cloud-based networks offer, telecom carriers have found their do-anything-anywhere Swiss Army knife.

Crucially, network slicing is also the tool that helps carriers unlock countless new revenue opportunities, particularly in the lucrative enterprise space. It’s these network innovations that will help pay for innovation in the broader network. With the rise of 5G and edge computing combined with AI integration, it’s bound to be the biggest boom since mobile.

“Enterprise is where the immediate opportunity is,” Bill Lambertson, IBM’s vice president for cloud, 5G and edge solution for the Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment sector, told Industrious.

While many technology providers may be promoting edge solutions that could be attractive to industry, Lambertson argues that it’s the telecom operators whose networks and data centers “are the most attractive locations for edge solutions. Essentially, it’s the beachfront property.” Enterprises can’t get any closer to the source of connectivity than with a telecom carrier.

And these communication service providers, or CSPs, will need their business. While the World Economic Forum predicts a USD 13.2 trillion in global economic value from 5G over the next 15 years, carriers are anticipated to pay in excess of USD 1 trillion in building these new networks.

Network slicing, with all the choice it offers, will be a key way to win and retain customers and cover the investments that make these modern networks possible. Just like the unbundling of entertainment over the past decade, carriers can now unbundle their bandwidth, too, allowing customers to choose among different service agreements, including “slices” of different services within those agreements. Built on a single physical infrastructure, each slice is a single, virtual end-to-end network of its own, and operators can reserve a slice for a certain customer or application at a specific level of service.