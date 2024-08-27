Nobody likes paperwork. And as important as talent acquisition is for any organization, it involves a lot of it: sifting through resumes, posting job descriptions, onboarding new employees. These tasks aren’t all tedium, and in fact, they often require human-level discernment. However, many components of these tasks can now be automated or augmented by AI, allowing hiring managers to focus on providing smarter, higher-level engagement with candidates. The organization that learns to leverage the latest in AI tools is able to free up employee time, so they can put a little more “humanity” into their human resources operations.

The typical goal of the talent selection process is simple: target the highest qualified candidates and persuade them to apply to vacancies and sign contracts at the most favorable rates to the organization. But there are many ways where this seemingly simple process can break down. A poorly written job description, for example, can result in a deficit of applications—or an abundance of applications from candidates who might not have the right skills, resulting in wasted effort and lost time in either case. Optimizing the process with AI tools can help recruiting teams zero in on right candidates, an essential capability in increasingly competitive employment markets.

Below are some ways that AI is enhancing the recruitment process across its workflow, from discovering hiring needs to attracting, courting, onboarding and retaining top talent.