What is talent management?

HR professionals have several key areas of talent management at which they must excel to create meaningful change in their organization.

Talent acquisition and retention: The HR departments' biggest responsibility is identifying and securing new talent while keeping their existing employees' content and productive. McKinsey research has found that 20 to 30% of critical roles (link resides outside ibm.com) aren’t filled by the most appropriate people in many organizations.

Onboarding: Organizations have a huge responsibility to set up their new employees to succeed by giving them the tools that will help them do their jobs from day one. Organizations should invest in their new employees at the beginning of the engagement by teaching them valuable skills for longevity and demonstrating how they can grow in the organization.

Core competencies development: Organizations that prioritize talent management invest heavily in employee development to ensure that their workforce has the right skill sets to perform their jobs—now and in the future. Talent management practices that allow organizations to focus on career development initiatives, such as reskilling (where employees learn advanced ways to do their existing jobs) or upskilling help employees in roles being diminished by technology.

Performance management: This component is concerned with maximizing the impact of employees’ work while ensuring that they have a good work-life balance. It involves improving an employee’s performance through coaching and performance enhancement tools (link resides outside ibm.com).

Employee experience: Humans spend many of their waking hours working, which can lead to undue stress, burnout and mental health issues. Talent-management-driven organizations look at the entire employee experience to ensure that employees are not only good workers, but happy at their organizations and fulfilled with their jobs. While many employee experience perks have long been things like free lunches, happy hours and other activities, organizations are now listening to employees who want more on-the-job training, better work-life balance, hybrid working situations and better health benefits. The employee experience also involves finding ways to make the organization’s mission or purpose resonate with employees. Gallup has found (link resides outside ibm.com) that improving the number of people in an organization who agree with the phrase, "The mission or purpose of my organization makes me feel my job is important,” leads to significant reductions in absenteeism and an increase in work quality.

Workforce planning and succession planning: While many talent management initiatives require organizations to look directly at individual employees, they also need to view the entire human capital landscape and ensure a chain of continuity for senior leadership. Ideally, a healthy talent management program makes sure that when an executive leaves, they have several internal candidates in mind. These candidates are the ones who are interested in the role and have proven the requisite skills to succeed in the new position. Organizations can improve their succession planning by creating comprehensive mentoring programs, identifying top talent early on and providing them with leadership development opportunities.