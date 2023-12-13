Business priorities are shifting faster than ever. The ongoing growth of data, amplified by AI, is adding even more complexity. Data issues impact the end-to-end procurement process, generating uncontrolled spending and causing a lack of spending visibility, and leading to a lack of suppliers’ insights and performance analytics.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate helps procurement professionals streamline vendor, contract and order management value chains through procurement automation and conversational AI. Orchestrate helps teams boost efficiency and strategic sourcing with seamless system integration, making procurement your competitive advantage. Orchestrate is personalized with the skills to support the work of your teams, using the tools they already use.
Accelerate vendor risk analysis through personalized, proactive, and objective insights delivered to procurement SMEs through chat to help increase savings, reduce time, and mitigate the potential for risk. Ask Procurement uses the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s world-class data, your own client data, and IBM's industry-leading AI assistant technology, watsonx Orchestrate, to bring a GenAI experience you can trust. With information on more than half a billion private and public companies and unique data from your own ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, delivered in context to when procurement specialists need it most, Ask Procurement will deliver a frictionless experience ready to accelerate your procurement processes.
By using advanced AI skills that leverage Gen AI and data insights, Orchestrate can streamline the contract requisition initiation process by working within your vendor management system (VMS) system resulting in reduced cycle time. With Orchestrate, you can manage supplier sourcing and supplier management through automated communication with stakeholders, making the entire process more efficient and effective. Orchestrate helps you accelerate the contract management process by automating contract template selection, reducing the administrative burden and accelerating approval processes. Orchestrate helps Procurement professionals enhance operational efficiency and lower risk.
Shift from fragmented procure to pay and order management processes to an end to end integrated supply chain, leveraging leading digital tools and generative AI to streamline workloads, saving time and reducing manual tasks. Orchestrate helps you gain visibility and insights on your suppliers for better terms and pricing negotiations, while optimizing working capital with efficient and accurate invoice processing and payment execution.
IBM’s strategic collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a leading global provider of business data and analytics, brings Ask Procurement to clients to assist Procurement professionals on their journey with generative AI and automation. Empower your procurement professionals to unlock new data and insights with a 360-degree view into aspects of a company’s relationships to help increase savings, reduce time, and mitigate the potential for risk. Ask Procurement, a D&B and IBM watsonx Orchestrate solution, is designed to provide procurement professionals with a complete view of supplier relationships, unlock actionable insights, enhance productivity, and automate workflows. Are you ready to deliver a frictionless user experience and accelerate your procurement processes with Ask Procurement?
IBM watsonx Orchestrate integrates with the top tools you use every day to accomplish common tasks such as supplier requisition creation, order line retrieval, and contract management.
Ensure accurate data to create a Purchase Request
Enables Orchestrate to perform various actions such as send mail, schedule meetings, add contacts, and more.
Enables Orchestrate to create accounts, campaigns and contacts; track leads and opportunities; initiate orders, and more.
Enables Orchestrate to manage and automate customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, order management, and financial module processes within your organization.
Enables Orchestrate to help automate alerts, notifications and other repetitive tasks, as well as aggregate and streamline approvals.
Enables Orchestrate to send messages, follow up on job requisitions, share calendars and more.
Enables Orchestrate to share lists, files and meetings so you can collaborate with colleagues, partners and customers.
Enables Orchestrate to store files in the cloud, share files, and edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations with collaborators.
Enables Orchestrate to automate retrieving and replying to emails and deleting unnecessary emails.
Enables Orchestrate to manage and analyze business spend across Procurement, Supply Chain & Finance.