What is a push notification?

If you've received a notification for a flash sale, travel deal or traffic update, that alert came from a push server that enables it.

Push notifications can be cloud-based or app-based, and are built to work with a server that provides the notification. An API can enable push notifications from cloud services as app and web push services. Once an organization requests a push notification, an API calls this service and sets the message in place to be delivered.

A push notification arrives on your mobile home screen or your lock screen. It can also appear as a notification on your app icon, or on your desktop home screen when launching your browser and also while in use.

Organizations send push notifications with text and most commonly with rich media such as emojis. Some, but not all, include a clickable link or a call to action (CTA), which prompts a user to take an action like finishing a check-out or engaging directly with a site or app.

However, push notifications do not perform democratically or evenly across browsers and operating systems. While the most popular mobile and desktop browsers support push notifications from Safari, Firefox, Chrome and Android, the delivery and experience are dissimilar across these browsers.

For Android users particularly, some rich media are unavailable for users who are less likely to perform regular phone updates. Furthermore, opt-outs on Android devices differ from iOS devices in that a user must opt out with a few manual steps, though Android has made this process easier in recent years.

Understanding the differences in device, browser and operating system limitations and permissions is important for organizations seeking to execute push notifications successfully.