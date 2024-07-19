How to improve employee experience

In a nutshell, employee experience refers to the totality of interactions employees have with their organization. It starts the moment a potential hire spots a company’s listing for an open position and ends with an employee’s retirement or departure. It includes every aspect of an employee’s professional life—from workplace culture, company mission, title, daily responsibilities and co-workers to workspaces, systems, company policies and interactions with human resources. Significant and consistent employee experiences—the good and the bad—shape the overall culture of an organization.

Customer experience, on the other hand, includes every interaction and touchpoint between a customer and a company. This experience includes everything from in-store and online interactions to seeking assistance from employees throughout the buying or customer-service journey. And like workplace culture, the customer experience is made better or worse by a positive or negative employee experience.

Glassdoor conducted a 10-year study (link resides outside ibm.com) on the correlation between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. The study found that every 1-star increase in a company’s Glassdoor rating was linked to 2.05 points of higher customer satisfaction on a scale of 0 to 100, demonstrating that a happier, more engaged workforce translates into improved customer satisfaction.

A positive employee experience can provide plenty of other benefits too. When it comes to an organization attracting and retaining top talent, 77% of potential hires (link resides outside ibm.com) say that culture and company mission are major deciding factors. A fulfilling and positive employee experience also means workers are likely to feel more appreciated and have an overall healthier well-being. This sense of fulfillment and appreciation can reduce employee churn, boost morale in the work environment and increase productivity.

A recent Gallup meta-analysis (link resides outside ibm.com) of more than 450 research studies compared the business performance of companies with positive employee experiences to those with negative ones. The analysis observed that companies with positive employee experiences saw the following: