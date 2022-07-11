Home AI assistants Scale productivity with watsonx AI assistants
Purpose-built generative AI assistants you can easily customize and integrate
Explore watsonx BI Assistant: Your AI-powered business analyst and advisor
Fast-track employees and customers to desired outcomes

IBM AI assistants use generative AI to simplify access to information and automation across your business—targeting workflows and processes that are routine or complicated for employees and customers.

Designed for high-impact use cases, our AI assistants can drive significant value by helping to improve productivity, customer experience, application modernization and IT operations. Plus they’re open — designed to work with the systems and models you’re investing in.
Attend an AI strategy briefing to understand where generative AI assistants can be used for highest impact in your business.
AI assistants

Unlock new levels of productivity with these three AI assistants

 AI assistants for enterprise productivity

Enable business users to delegate common and complex tasks using natural language, and help them deliver better decisions and outcomes.

 AI assistants for customer support

Empower everyone in the organization to build and deploy better virtual agents to deliver consistent and intelligent customer care – without writing a line of code.

AI coding assistants for enterprise developers

Accelerate developer productivity and onboarding, support application modernization and IT automation.
Case studies for AI assistants

See how organizations achieved new levels of productivity and customer service with AI assistants

 Water Corporation

Water Corporation, with IBM Consulting, migrated its SAP infrastructure to the AWS cloud. This led to cost savings, reduced carbon emissions, and a more flexible system due to automation and AI, enhancing their operational efficiency.

 Westfield Insurance

This leading US property and casualty insurance provider improved developer productivity using a purpose-built AI coding assistant — reducing the time for a developer to understand the application and its dependencies by 80%.

City of Helsinki

This capital city is using a ‘multi-chatbot’ to combine capabilities and data from 6 healthcare and social services – tearing down siloes to deliver user-friendly citizen services more efficiently.

 Sport Clips

This major US hair care franchise is aiming to grow its workforce by 30% and improve employee productivity and engagement using responsible AI and intelligent automation.

 Camping World

This large retailer of recreational vehicles reimagined its customer experience using an AI assistant named Arvee – helping to increase customer engagement by 40% and agent efficiency by 33%.

 Avid Solutions

This R&D firm with a bold mission to revolutionize food production and sustainable agriculture is using AI assistants to help automate and optimize workstreams such as customer onboarding, project management and expense reporting.

Use cases by industry

Create and post jobs faster Empower patients Improve customer self-service and routing to live agents Deliver the best customer experiences in the worst of times Provide 24/7 citizen support Deliver omni-channel support for more customer engagement and wallet share Streamline a variety of HR tasks Spend less time sourcing candidates
Resources Conversational AI use cases for enterprises

Learn about popular real-world use cases, the qualities of a good AI conversationalist, implementation best practices and current trends.

Go from do to done faster

IBM product expert, Tina Williams, walks you through how watsonx Orchestrate can help employees execute common work tasks, faster.

 9 ways developers can benefit from gen AI assistants

Understand nine “low hanging fruit” use cases where AI can noticeably speed up team productivity and improve the developer experience.
See what a digital worker can do for your team.

Experience the power of conversational AI chatbots.

