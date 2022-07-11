IBM AI assistants use generative AI to simplify access to information and automation across your business—targeting workflows and processes that are routine or complicated for employees and customers.
Designed for high-impact use cases, our AI assistants can drive significant value by helping to improve productivity, customer experience, application modernization and IT operations. Plus they’re open — designed to work with the systems and models you’re investing in.
Unlock new levels of productivity with these three AI assistants
Enable business users to delegate common and complex tasks using natural language, and help them deliver better decisions and outcomes.
Empower everyone in the organization to build and deploy better virtual agents to deliver consistent and intelligent customer care – without writing a line of code.
Accelerate developer productivity and onboarding, support application modernization and IT automation.
See how organizations achieved new levels of productivity and customer service with AI assistants
Water Corporation, with IBM Consulting, migrated its SAP infrastructure to the AWS cloud. This led to cost savings, reduced carbon emissions, and a more flexible system due to automation and AI, enhancing their operational efficiency.
This leading US property and casualty insurance provider improved developer productivity using a purpose-built AI coding assistant — reducing the time for a developer to understand the application and its dependencies by 80%.
This capital city is using a ‘multi-chatbot’ to combine capabilities and data from 6 healthcare and social services – tearing down siloes to deliver user-friendly citizen services more efficiently.
This major US hair care franchise is aiming to grow its workforce by 30% and improve employee productivity and engagement using responsible AI and intelligent automation.
This large retailer of recreational vehicles reimagined its customer experience using an AI assistant named Arvee – helping to increase customer engagement by 40% and agent efficiency by 33%.
This R&D firm with a bold mission to revolutionize food production and sustainable agriculture is using AI assistants to help automate and optimize workstreams such as customer onboarding, project management and expense reporting.
Learn about popular real-world use cases, the qualities of a good AI conversationalist, implementation best practices and current trends.
IBM product expert, Tina Williams, walks you through how watsonx Orchestrate can help employees execute common work tasks, faster.
Understand nine “low hanging fruit” use cases where AI can noticeably speed up team productivity and improve the developer experience.