An insider threat is a security threat from any one of three sources with privileged access to the database:

A malicious insider who intends to do harm.



A negligent insider who makes errors that make the database vulnerable to attack.



An infiltrator, an outsider who somehow obtains credentials via a scheme, such as phishing or by gaining access to the credential database itself.

Insider threats are among the most common causes of database security breaches and are often the result of allowing too many employees to hold privileged user access credentials.