What is a NoSQL database?

NoSQL provides other options for organizing data in many ways. By offering diverse data structures, NoSQL can be applied to data analytics, managing big data, social networks, and mobile app development.

A NoSQL database manages information using any of these primary data models:

Key-value store

This is typically considered the simplest form of NoSQL databases. This schema-less data model is organized into a dictionary of key-value pairs, where each item has a key and a value. The key could be like something similar found in a SQL database, like a shopping cart ID, while the value is an array of data, like each individual item in that user’s shopping cart. It’s commonly used for caching and storing user session information, such as shopping carts. However, it's not ideal when you need to pull multiple records at a time. Redis and Memcached are examples of an open-source key-value databases.

Document store

As suggested by the name, document databases store data as documents. They can be helpful in managing semi-structured data, and data are typically stored in JSON, XML, or BSON formats. This keeps the data together when it is used in applications, reducing the amount of translation needed to use the data. Developers also gain more flexibility since data schemas do not need to match across documents (e.g. name vs. first_name). However, this can be problematic for complex transactions, leading to data corruption. Popular use cases of document databases include content management systems and user profiles. An example of a document-oriented database is MongoDB, the database component of the MEAN stack.

Wide-column store

These databases store information in columns, enabling users to access only the specific columns they need without allocating additional memory on irrelevant data. This database tries to solve for the shortcomings of key-value and document stores, but since it can be a more complex system to manage, it is not recommended for use for newer teams and projects. Apache HBase and Apache Cassandra are examples of open-source, wide-column databases. Apache HBase is built on top of Hadoop Distributed Files System that provides a way of storing sparse data sets, which is commonly used in many big data applications. Apache Cassandra, on the other hand, has been designed to manage large amounts of data across multiple servers and clustering that spans multiple data centers. It’s been used for a variety of use cases, such as social networking websites and real-time data analytics.

Graph store

This type of database typically houses data from a knowledge graph. Data elements are stored as nodes, edges and properties. Any object, place, or person can be a node. An edge defines the relationship between the nodes. For example, a node could be a client, like IBM, and an agency like, Ogilvy. An edge would be categorize the relationship as a customer relationship between IBM and Ogilvy.

Graph databases are used for storing and managing a network of connections between elements within the graph. Neo4j (link resides outside ibm.com), a graph-based database service based on Java with an open-source community edition where users can purchase licenses for online backup and high availability extensions, or pre-package licensed version with backup and extensions included.

In-memory store

With this type of database, like IBM solidDB, data resides in the main memory rather than on disk, making data access faster than with conventional, disk-based databases.

Examples of NoSQL databases

Many companies have entered the NoSQL landscape. In addition to those mentioned above, here are some popular NoSQL databases:

Apache CouchDB, an open source, JSON document-based database that uses JavaScript as its query language.

Elasticsearch, a document-based database that includes a full-text search engine.

Couchbase, a key-value and document database that empowers developers to build responsive and flexible applications for cloud, mobile, and edge computing.

