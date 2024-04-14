Home Databases Cloud Databases MongoDB IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB
Powering up databases for MongoDB

The IBM Cloud® Databases for MongoDB service allows developers to take advantage of the latest MongoDB features: rich JSON documents, powerful query language, multi-document transactions, and authentic APIs. The service also automates common database administration tasks like high availability, backups, encryption, and infrastructure planning.

IBM customers can deploy both MongoDB Community Edition and MongoDB Enterprise Edition as fully managed databases in the IBM Cloud®.

The IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB Enterprise plan goes above and beyond the Standard plan by offering a bevy of features for security, performance and auditability.
Use cases

Web applications MongoDB’s document data model makes it easy to store and combine data of diverse structures, with flexible data access and rich indexing functionality. The fully managed database offering from IBM allows you to focus on building scalable applications with open-source technology innovations. IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB drives the advancement of web and portable applications.  
Mobile applications MongoDB and REST APIs drive real-time web and mobile applications. Build innovative applications using MongoDB with Angular, React, and Node.JS that scale to customer demands. With features such as flexible schemas, expressive query language, fast analytics, and much more, MongoDB is a pivotal piece of the swiftly advancing present-day application models.
Features Manage massive amounts of data with a highly available, scalable and flexible MongoDB database.  Fully managed

MongoDB as a service means IBM takes care of many database management tasks like backups, high availability, logging, monitoring, hardware provisioning, as well as software and security patching.

 High availability

MongoDB deployments are built for high availability, using three separate availability zones in a region for a 99.99% SLA. All backups go automatically to IBM Cloud Object Storage and can be restored to other IBM Cloud regions.

 Security

IBM Cloud provides data-in-motion encryption through TLS and at-rest encryption for data on disk and backups. Each database offers an integration with IBM® Key Protect or IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.

 Compliance

Both the Standard and Enterprise editions of IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB are HIPAA-ready and compliant with PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018.

 Serverless

The offering autoscales storage and RAM seamlessly and independently, without being constrained by the limits of server sizes. There is no downtime for scaling events, allowing clients to start small and grow over time.

 Automation aware

Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
MongoDB for Enteprises Tap into the full power of MongoDB for enterprise applications, especially for regulated environments that need powerful data encryption capabilities and auditability. Granular audit logging

Track multiple user and application deployment activities by recording schema updates, authentication and CRUD operations. MongoDB Enterprise includes an auditing capability for mongod and mongos instances.

 Client-side field level encryption

Encrypt specific data fields within the database. With Mongo Enterprise, the database can automatically encrypt fields client-side with no server-side configuration or directives.

 MongoDB Ops Manager

Provide a management platform for DBAs with rich performance visibility through a powerful set of query profiling, diagnostics and monitoring tools.
Plan Options

Feature

Standard

Enterprise

Serverless scaling

Yes

Yes

Automatic backup orchestration

Yes

Yes

Bring your own encryption key

Yes

Yes

Integrated Ops Manager for monitoring and data exploration

Yes

Granular data and even auditing

Yes
