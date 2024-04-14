The IBM Cloud® Databases for MongoDB service allows developers to take advantage of the latest MongoDB features: rich JSON documents, powerful query language, multi-document transactions, and authentic APIs. The service also automates common database administration tasks like high availability, backups, encryption, and infrastructure planning.

IBM customers can deploy both MongoDB Community Edition and MongoDB Enterprise Edition as fully managed databases in the IBM Cloud®.

The IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB Enterprise plan goes above and beyond the Standard plan by offering a bevy of features for security, performance and auditability.