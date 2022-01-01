With the value of multiple clouds and platforms within the enterprise comes new cybersecurity challenges, making it imperative to securely manage infrastructure and resources ahead of advanced threats.
Utilizing best practices in design and deployment, to managed network security services, and the continuous assessment of compliance and risk, our experts help ensure cloud and platform security, with broader visibility to cloud infrastructure, both now and into the ever-evolving future.
Implement secure-by-design best practices, threat management, response and recovery services to securely build, run and manage your applications.
Achieve centralized visibility, management and monitoring of cloud native controls, cloud security posture management, and containers from multiple cloud service providers.
Automate remediation for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations with reporting on cloud standards and compliance for HIPAA, PCI-DSS and GDPR.
See real-time, contextually-driven recommendations that enable faster decision making by helping your team focus on actual incident response rather than false positives.
Delivers an end-to-end network solution providing visibility into application dependencies, containment of breaches, and protection of high value assets across the enterprise.
Increase productivity and improve efficacy by centrally managing risks and applying complex policy changes across multi-vendor platforms through seamless integration with automations and orchestrations.
Protect the hybrid cloud and multicloud environments through continuous visibility, management, and remediation.
The IBM team provided a secure, cost-effective cloud-based solution for the integration and monitoring of a postal savings bank’s transformed business and service components, advocating the use of AWS to support integration, service operations and security services while meeting government and financial sector requirements and regulations.
The IBM team helped the company—with over 1700 package sorting facilities critical to their logistics infrastructure—create and validate a solution to contain and minimize the impact of potential ransomware attacks, protecting their enterprise-scale server and endpoint infrastructure across 1200+ physical sites.
In collaboration with the IBM team, the bank received an end-to-end digital transformation including security services deployed across all cloud instances, the overhaul of identity and access processes and increased visibility on endpoints, which resulted in improved risk posture, increased threat detection capabilities and GDPR and FINMA compliance.
Accelerate your AWS security confidence using our consulting and managed security services.
Partnering to protect and safeguard your Microsoft Azure environments.
Through a partnership of 36 years, IBM and Oracle offer solutions to accelerate and execute seamless transitions to cloud. The IBM CIA provides a tailored client roadmap, business case and ROI, typically within 20 days.
Dinesh is a seasoned Cyber Security expert with over 20 years of experience in consulting and transformation. As a Global Partner in IBM Consulting, he advises CxOs on data security, DevSecOps, quantum safe security, and cryptography strategy. With a strong track record of delivering large-scale security projects, Dinesh has also served as a CISO for a leading global financial market utility, leading a team of security practitioners to provide 24x7 security services.
Diana defines, designs, and delivers impactful solutions to clients and has held product management roles across hardware, go-to-market, Linux, hybrid cloud, and insurance, as well as technical roles in microprocessor development. Diana earned an M.S. and B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and holds nine U.S. patents.
With over 20 years of consulting experience, Greg is part of the IBM Global Security Center of Competency, focusing on the design, implementation and system integration of security and micro-segmentation technologies. He is a CISSP, CISA and Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), has a master’s degree in information security and is an inventor with several patents granted by the USPTO.
As a senior offering manager at IBM Consulting, Cybersecurity Services, Sambit actively works to advance cloud security across platforms, including AWS, Azure, and IBM Cloud. He has over 18 years of advisory and product management experience with security and compliance, enterprise risk transformation, GRC, and audit governance.
