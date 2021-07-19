What is threat management?

Threat management is a process that is used by cybersecurity professionals to prevent cyberattacks, detect cyberthreats and respond to security incidents.
Most security teams face information fragmentation, which can lead to blind spots in security operations. And wherever they exist, blind spots compromise a team’s ability to identify, protect against and respond to security threats promptly.
Today’s dangers now include mutating software, advanced persistent threats (APT), insider threats, and vulnerabilities around cloud-based computing services — more than antivirus software can handle. With the ever-disappearing perimeter of a protected IT infrastructure and remote workforce, enterprises constantly face new complex risks and security threats.
Against the backdrop of this evolving threat landscape and the shift to cloud, security professionals work on the assumption that breaches have occurred and will occur again.
Enhanced with automation and informed by AI, a cyberthreat management system can help counter today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals. It gives security teams the visibility that they need to succeed. Unifying security data enables security teams to identify data at risk and vulnerabilities across networks on thousands of endpoints and between clouds.
Threats from inside an organization are particularly dangerous in the realm of cybersecurity. And insider attacks are more costly for organizations than external threats. Learn what insider threats are and how to mitigate them.
Get insights to better manage the risk of a data breach with the latest Cost of a Data Breach report.
Register for the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index
Many modern threat management systems use the cybersecurity framework that is established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NIST provides comprehensive guidance to improve information security and cybersecurity risk management for private sector organizations. One of their guides, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CF), consists of standards, best practices and five core functions, namely to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover.
Cybersecurity teams need a thorough understanding of the organization's most important assets and resources. The identify function includes categories such as asset management, business environment, governance, risk assessment, risk management strategy and supply chain risk management.
The protect function covers much of the technical and physical security controls for developing and implementing appropriate safeguards and protecting critical infrastructure. These categories are identity management and access control, awareness and training, data security, information protection processes and procedures, maintenance and protective technology.
The detect function implements measures that alert an organization to cyberattacks. Detect categories include anomalies and events, continuous security monitoring and early detection processes.
The respond function ensures an appropriate response to cyberattacks and other cybersecurity events. Categories include response planning, communications, analysis, mitigation and improvements.
Recovery activities implement plans for cyber resilience and help ensure business continuity in the event of a cyberattack, security breach or another cybersecurity event. The recovery functions are recovery planning improvements and communications.
Today's enterprise organizations install security operation centers (SOC) equipped with modern technology, like AI, to efficiently detect, manage, and respond to threats. By implementing AI-powered technology and an open, modular range of threat management solutions and services, organizations can spend less time and resources integrating and operating fragmented tools and data sources.
The technology can establish efficient, interconnected data exchange, analytics and response processes that transform and enhance security operations capabilities. Vendors can deliver threat management solutions like software, software as a service (SaaS) or as managed services based on client requirements.
Solution providers can also custom design, build, manage or provide the tools to deliver all aspects of the threat management lifecycle. They support SOC teams with the same AI-powered threat detection and investigation tools and threat management solutions and services to get the most value out of existing resources and investments.
A new way to fight cybercrime with an integrated approach and expertise that is powered by AI and orchestration. With the IBM® threat management services platform, you can identify, prioritize and act on advanced threats most relevant to you.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Security is an open security platform that connects to your existing data sources. It generates deeper insights and enables you to act faster with automation. Whether your data resides on IBM or third-party tools, on-premises or multiple cloud environments, the platform helps you to find and respond to threats and risks, all while leaving your data where it is.
Threat detection is only half of the security equation. You also need a smart incident response to the growing volume of alerts, multiple tools and staff shortages. Accelerate your incident response with automation, process standardization and existing security tools integration with IBM.
Poor intelligence quality, lack of trust and minimal integration with other data sources and organizations create challenges in the ability to glean actionable insight to thwart cyberattacks. IBM threat intelligence services can simplify your intelligence management with experts who can design, build, deliver and operate an automated cyberthreat platform.
Insider threats account for 60 percent of cyberattacks, and they are difficult to detect. Most cases go unnoticed for months or years. Gain visibility into behavioral anomalies that may signal an active insider threat. Gain visibility into behavioral anomalies that may signal an active insider threat. Discover and control all types of privileged accounts across your enterprise.
Quickly respond and recover with IBM FlashSystem® safeguards that allow you to restore isolated and immutable copies, minimizing the impact of a cyberattack.
Detect and remediate malware on compromised devices. With unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, you can monitor and control essentially all your mobile devices, apps and content. Run AI-powered security analytics and maintain security across all your platforms.
The rise in remote work trends and interconnectivity of endpoints comes with its own set of cybersecurity challenges. To combat these, there is a need for a modern, AI-driven endpoint response and detection tool that can proactively block and isolate malware and ransomware threats and propel endpoint security into a zero-trust world.
Identify, protect, detect and recover data across your entire storage infrastructure, while providing a simple, consolidated view of data protection and cyber resilience status with integration to security dashboards.
Understand your cybersecurity landscape and prioritize initiatives together with senior IBM security architects and consultants in a no-cost, virtual or in-person, 3-hour design thinking session.
Read the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index to understand the threat landscape and get recommendations to help you bolster your security strategy for the future.
As organizations continue struggling with increasingly frequent and complex attacks, they need to unite people, processes and technology to stop threats faster and more efficiently. Check out the IBM-contributed article on SecurityIntelligence.com to learn more about the three common security challenges and five best practices for effective threat management.
Deep security research expertise and global threat intelligence helps provide enhanced security products and solutions.
The road to orchestrated incident response starts with empowering people, developing a consistent, repeatable process and then leveraging technology to execute. This guide outlines the key steps to building a robust incident response function.
Learn how different AI approaches, combined with algorithms, DNNs and human input help prevent new and current security threats.
IBM cybersecurity services deliver advisory, integration and managed security services and offensive and defensive capabilities. We combine a global team of experts with proprietary and partner technology to co-create tailored security programs that manage risk.