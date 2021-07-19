What is threat management?

Most security teams face information fragmentation, which can lead to blind spots in security operations. And wherever they exist, blind spots compromise a team’s ability to identify, protect against and respond to security threats promptly.

Today’s dangers now include mutating software, advanced persistent threats (APT), insider threats, and vulnerabilities around cloud-based computing services — more than antivirus software can handle. With the ever-disappearing perimeter of a protected IT infrastructure and remote workforce, enterprises constantly face new complex risks and security threats.

Against the backdrop of this evolving threat landscape and the shift to cloud, security professionals work on the assumption that breaches have occurred and will occur again.

Enhanced with automation and informed by AI, a cyberthreat management system can help counter today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals. It gives security teams the visibility that they need to succeed. Unifying security data enables security teams to identify data at risk and vulnerabilities across networks on thousands of endpoints and between clouds.

Threats from inside an organization are particularly dangerous in the realm of cybersecurity. And insider attacks are more costly for organizations than external threats. Learn what insider threats are and how to mitigate them.