What is business analytics?

Modern organizations need to be able to make quick decisions to compete in a rapidly changing world, where new competitors spring up frequently and customers’ habits are always changing. Organizations that prioritize business analytics have several advantages over competitors who do not.

Faster and better-informed decisions: Having a flexible and expansive view of all the data an organization possesses can eliminate uncertainty, prompt an organization to take action faster, and improve business processes. If an organization’s data suggests that sales of a particular product line are declining precipitously, it might decide to discontinue that line. If climate risk impacts the harvesting of a raw material another organization depends on, it might need to source a new material from somewhere else. It’s especially helpful when considering pricing strategies.

How a company prices its goods or services is based on thousands of data points, many of which do not remain static over time. Whether a company has a fixed or dynamic pricing strategy, being able to access real-time data to make smarter short- and long-term pricing data is critical. For organizations that want to incorporate dynamic pricing, business analytics enables them to use thousands of data points to react to external events and trends to identify the most profitable price point as frequently as necessary.

Single-window view of information: Increased collaboration between departments and line-of-business users means that everyone has the same data and is talking from the same playbook. Having that single pane of glass shows more unseen patterns, enabling different departments to understand the company’s holistic approach and increase an organization’s ability to respond to changes in the marketplace.

Enhanced customer service: By knowing what customers want, when and how they want it, organizations encourage happier customers and build greater loyalty. In addition to an improved customer experience, by being able to make smarter decisions on resource allocation or manufacturing, organizations are likely able to offer those goods or services at a more affordable price.