What is employee productivity?

Improving employee productivity is a critical component of organizational success. Improved productivity enables employees to achieve objectives faster, in a more efficient manner, leading to cost savings and enhanced profitability. It also contributes to employee satisfaction.

A major component of productivity is the elimination or automation of rote or tedious tasks that don’t require a great deal of human cognitive input. In recent years, organizations have implemented all kinds of AI-powered workflows to automate repetitive tasks, which saves the company time and money, and often frees up employee time to focus on more interesting, “higher level” work that does require the unique cognitive abilities that humans are more suited to provide.