What is document management?

Document management is a system or process used to capture, track and store electronic documents such as PDFs, word processing files and digital images of paper-based content.

Document management can save you time and money. It provides document security, access control, centralized storage, audit trails and streamlined search and retrieval.

 What is document management important?

Paper storage may require significant physical space. A document management platform can integrate disparate documents for greater control, access and process efficiency. It offers advantages in terms of information retrieval, security, governance and lower cost of operations. What’s more, proper records management is becoming a legal imperative.
Better customer service

Reduce costs and improve relationships
See how Turkcell Global Bilgi has put document capture to work. By using a solution that can read handwriting and forms and numbers, they’ve reduced operational costs and increased customer satisfaction.
 
Document management essentials
Less paper, more functionality

Document management has grown from digitized paper to include security, auditing and more.
More storage capacity

The storage capacity of a server is greater than a physical filing cabinet or warehouse.  
Common attributes

Systems vary in scope but share attributes such as indexing, version control and more.  
Common document management challenges
Templates for new document types

AI-enabled capture services remove the need for templates.
Additional funds to deploy servers

Cloud-based processing reduces deployment and management costs.
Sensitive data management

Tools can flag protected data to be redacted or redirected.
Lack of analytics

Many solutions offer valuable data extraction strategies.  
