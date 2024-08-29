What is a knowledge worker?

Knowledge workers, typically those with advanced training and years of experience, have become a valuable asset for companies worldwide. Businesses lean on these people who “think for a living” to drive innovation, solve problems and manage personnel.
Yet, empowering knowledge workers to stay productive can be a constant challenge. Too often, these skilled workers get bogged down in managing day-to-day tasks or the bureaucracy of the business, leaving less time for creative thinking. When knowledge workers leave the company, businesses face another challenge—finding a way to document, share and retain their knowledge to extend its benefits throughout the company.
Making the most of the skills, creativity and insights of knowledge workers requires thoughtful business management, from integrating company data to deploying well-documented processes. This article looks at how emerging tools can help.
A knowledge worker is a professional who generates value for the organization with their expertise, critical thinking and interpersonal skills. They’re often tasked with developing new products or services, problem-solving, or creating strategies and action plans that will drive better business outcomes. Knowledge workers have formal training or significant experience, are skilled communicators and can learn and adapt to a shifting work environment.
Knowledge workers are an essential part of the evolving digital workplace. You can find them playing the role of a department leader with extensive institutional knowledge or acting as a subject matter expert called in to consult on a specific business challenge. The agility and adaptability of knowledge workers can help organizations foster collaboration and quickly respond to changes and challenges, from technological advances to major global events.
Though they would seem to mean the same thing, knowledge workers differ from information workers. Knowledge workers take existing information and use it to create new information. Information workers, on the other hand, apply information to perform a task. In the hierarchy of today’s workplace, knowledge workers oversee the daily work of the information worker.
The term “knowledge worker” was coined by business consultant Peter Drucker in 1959 as a new iteration of the white-collar worker in his book, The Landmarks of Tomorrow. In it, he argued that by the 21st century, the most valuable asset to any organization would be its knowledge worker productivity. In a 1999 Harvard Business (link resides outside ibm.com) Review article, Drucker noted that when people perform the work they are good at and that fits their abilities, they can not only cultivate a more successful career in the knowledge economy, they can ultimately bring more value to the organization.
At the time, Drucker saw how the type of work was shifting from primarily blue-collar jobs using manual labor to white-collar jobs that rely upon the intellectual skills and knowledge of employees to create and execute tasks. Drucker foresaw the impending shift toward information technology and a new class of workers whose valued skill was their knowledge. This increased focus on information and new technology would help the economy grow, but at the cost of many blue-collar jobs, Drucker predicted.
While many of the jobs considered to be knowledge workers today existed when Drucker coined the term (e.g., pharmacists, teachers, construction managers), there are countless other job titles that have emerged from our new information age, such as computer programmers or IT consultants.
Whether it’s analyzing business metrics, reevaluating processes to find new opportunities for automation or encouraging more collaboration in a team’s daily work, knowledge workers bring a number of advantages to a company, including the following:
Most organizations today see value in leveraging the expertise of knowledge workers; however, using that information effectively often poses a challenge. How do you scale up knowledge-sharing throughout the organization, throughout the country or across the globe? How do you retain that information when employees are free to take their “know-how” to another company at any time?
Knowledge management offers a solution. It creates a process of identifying, organizing, storing and disseminating information created and used by knowledge workers within an organization. When companies create pathways and processes for sharing knowledge, it increases collaboration, identifies opportunities for efficiencies and helps keep valuable knowledge secure.
Here are some different tools organizations can use to help knowledge workers store, share and use information more efficiently.
Knowledge workers are known for being highly creative and productive employees; however, their productivity and ability to think about “big-picture” business solutions can be stymied when they have to shift their focus to other tasks.
The challenge for many may simply be time. For example, when scientists, data analysts and computer engineers have tight deadlines and managerial tasks, it limits the time they have available for brainstorming, testing and sharing knowledge.
As McKinsey observed (link resides outside ibm.com), these challenges typically fall into one of five categories:
As mentioned earlier in this post, there are a number of advantages that knowledge workers bring to their organizations—from strategic leadership to innovation. But the benefits can only be realized if their productivity isn’t locked up in non-knowledge work tasks. In other words, it’s better to have your knowledge workers synthesize the information and provide actionable insights than pull the data.
Part of the problem is the number of tools knowledge workers use to do their job—endless screen switching leads to inefficiencies and distraction from the important. Good news: AI and automation technologies are evolving to provide easy, conversational access to the information and task automations knowledge workers need to better serve customers and generate value with their expertise, critical thinking and interpersonal skills.
To help our clients solve for knowledge management, we offer IBM watsonx.ai. As part of the IBM watsonx platform that brings together new generative AI capabilities, watsonx.ai is powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle. Pre-built to add value quickly, IBM watsonx solutions provide ever-expanding skill sets, AI models that constantly learn, and automations that can be orchestrated in real-time so knowledge workers can do the following:
From HR to procurement to customer service, IBM watsonx solutions are augmenting work to improve customer care and boost knowledge worker engagement and productivity. Customers get an accurate and efficient self-service experience and knowledge workers get the intelligence and tools they need to free up time for higher-value work.
