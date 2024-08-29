What is a knowledge worker?

Knowledge workers, typically those with advanced training and years of experience, have become a valuable asset for companies worldwide. Businesses lean on these people who “think for a living” to drive innovation, solve problems and manage personnel.

Yet, empowering knowledge workers to stay productive can be a constant challenge. Too often, these skilled workers get bogged down in managing day-to-day tasks or the bureaucracy of the business, leaving less time for creative thinking. When knowledge workers leave the company, businesses face another challenge—finding a way to document, share and retain their knowledge to extend its benefits throughout the company.

Making the most of the skills, creativity and insights of knowledge workers requires thoughtful business management, from integrating company data to deploying well-documented processes. This article looks at how emerging tools can help.