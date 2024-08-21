As the name suggests, generative AI generates images, music, speech, code, video or text, while it interprets and manipulates pre-existing data. Generative AI is not a new concept: machine-learning techniques behind generative AI have evolved over the past decade. The latest approach is based on a neural network architecture, coined “transformers.” Combining transformer architecture with unsupervised learning, large foundation models emerged that outperform existing benchmarks capable of handling multiple data modalities.

These large models are called foundational models, as they serve as the starting point for the development of more advanced and complex models. By building on top of a foundation model, we can create more specialized and sophisticated models tailored to specific use cases or domains. Early examples of models, like GPT-3, BERT, T5 or DALL-E, have shown what’s possible: input a short prompt and the system generates an entire essay, or a complex image, based on your parameters.

Large Language Models (LLMs) were explicitly trained on large amounts of text data for NLP tasks and contained a significant number of parameters, usually exceeding 100 million. They facilitate the processing and generation of natural language text for diverse tasks. Each model has its strengths and weaknesses and the choice of which one to use depends on the specific NLP task and the characteristics of the data being analyzed. Choosing the correct LLM to use for a specific job requires expertise in LLMs.

BERT is designed to understand bidirectional relationships between words in a sentence and is primarily used for task classification, question answering and named entity recognition. GPT, on the other hand, is a unidirectional transformer-based model primarily used for text generation tasks such as language translation, summarization, and content creation. T5 is also a transformer-based model, however, it differs from BERT and GPT in that it is trained using a text-to-text approach and can be fine-tuned for various natural language processing tasks such as language translation, summarization and responding to questions.