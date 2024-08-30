IBM Consulting sees tangible business value in augmenting existing enterprise AI deployments with generative AI to improve performance and accelerate time to value. There are four categories of dramatically enhanced capabilities these models deliver:
With these improvements, it’s easy to see how every industry can re-imagine their core processes with generative AI.
Leading use cases do more than simply cut costs. They contribute to employee satisfaction, customer trust and business growth. These aren’t forward-looking possibilities because companies are using generative AI today to realize rapid business value including things like improving accuracy and near real-time insights into customer complaints to reduce time-to-insight discovery, reduction in time for internal audits to maintain regulatory compliance and efficiency gains for testing and classification.
While these early cases and the results they’ve delivered are exciting, the work involved in building generative AI solutions must be developed carefully and with critical attention paid to the potential risks involved including:
When engaging in generative AI projects, business leaders must ensure that they put in place strong AI Ethics & Governance mechanisms to mitigate against the risks involved. Leveraging the IBM Garage methodology, IBM can help business leaders evaluate each generative AI initiative on how risky and how precise the output needs to be. In the first wave, clients can prioritize internal employee-facing use cases where the output is reviewed by humans and don’t require high degree of precision.
Generative AI and LLMs introduce new hazards into the field of AI, and we do not claim to have all the answers to the questions that these new solutions introduce. IBM Consulting is committed to applying measured introspection during engagements with enterprises, governments and society at large and to ensuring a diverse representation of perspectives as we find answers to those questions.
Learn more about this three-part series by reading the first or third installment