What is data-driven decision-making?

Businesses can benefit from understanding the types of business analytics that can inform their decision-making processes.

Descriptive analysis aims to describe and summarize historical data through data aggregation and mining, providing insights into past performance. This type of analysis is used to create monthly sales reports, customer satisfaction surveys and website traffic analyses.

Diagnostic analysis focuses on determining why certain events occurred. It involves data discovery, mining and identifying correlations to uncover the root causes of trends or incidents, such as a drop in sales or a surge in customer complaints.

Predictive analysis forecasts future trends or outcomes based on historical data. Businesses can more effectively predict sales and customer behavior and manage risks by using statistical models, machine learning and forecasting techniques.

Prescriptive analysis goes a step further by recommending actions based on data. This type combines predictive analytics with optimization algorithms to suggest the best course of action, aiding in supply chain optimization, marketing campaign strategies and resource allocation decisions.

Exploratory analysis is used to discover patterns, relationships or anomalies in data without specific hypotheses. Data visualization, clustering and dimensionality reduction techniques help identify new market segments, explore customer demographics and uncover unexpected correlations.

Inferential analysis uses a data sample to make inferences about a population. It employs statistical tests such as regression analysis, hypothesis testing and confidence intervals and is useful in market research studies, product testing and consumer preference surveys.

Qualitative analysis focuses on non-numeric data to understand concepts, opinions or experiences. Methods such as content analysis, thematic analysis and text mining are employed to analyze customer feedback and social media sentiment and conduct market research interviews.

Quantitative analysis analyzes numeric data to quantify variables and uncover patterns using statistical analysis, mathematical modeling and computational techniques. This type of analysis is essential for financial modeling, operational metrics analysis and performance measurement.

Real-time analysis involves analyzing data as it is generated, providing immediate insights. Using streaming analytics, real-time dashboards and event processing, businesses can detect fraud, manage inventory in real-time and monitor live customer support.