What is prescriptive analytics?

Prescriptive analytics is a subdiscipline within data analytics, itself a practice situated within the disciplines of business analytics and business intelligence, which are broadly defined as the conversion of data into actionable insights.

There are four key types of data analytics, with prescriptive analytics being the most advanced:

Descriptive analytics : “What happened?”

Diagnostic analytics : “Why did it happen?”

Predictive analytics : “What might happen next?”

Prescriptive analytics: “What should we do next?”

While all four types of analytics are useful to tell the story within data, prescriptive analytics differs from the other types in its focus on not only predicting future outcomes but also recommending actions or decisions to achieve wanted outcomes or prevent undesirable ones. It’s not just, “What might happen in the future?” but “What should we do to prepare for the future?”

Organizations use prescriptive analytics for tasks as varied as customer segmentation, churn prediction, fraud detection, risk assessment, demand forecasting, prescriptive maintenance and personalized recommendations. While the practice precedes the advent of big data, the prevalence of large volumes of historical data within organizations has accelerated the practice.

Today, prescriptive analytics tools use many statistical techniques from predictive modeling but also take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and models. Analytics software uses machine learning models trained on large amounts of data, enabling analysts to more accurately identify risks and opportunities, which guides and improves business leaders’ decision-making.