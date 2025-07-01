Decision intelligence: Thoughtful, data-driven choices

NEW

01 July 2025

The data flood is real. And you can either use it to power your decisions or drown in it and lose your way.

In this episode of the AI in Action podcast, Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Koyzr, explains the concept of decision intelligence, which is based on data, AI and human insight.

Cassie emphasizes that while most organizations are busy collecting vast amounts of information, this effort is only valuable when the data leads to better choices or smarter decisions.

And this is where decision intelligence comes into play. It helps leaders make sense of data, use generative AI wisely, and base decisions on what truly matters. Catch the full discussion to learn how you can do data-driven decision-making and create real impact within your business.
