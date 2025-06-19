Productivity isn’t enough—transform your business model with AI agents

In today’s dynamic and fast-paced world, focusing solely on productivity won’t cut it. C-suite leaders need to step up and drive strategic business transformation with the power of AI agents.
Joining us on the AI in Action podcast this time is none other than Allie K. Miller, CEO of Open Machine. In the episode, Allie shares powerful insights on how agentic AI is revolutionizing business operations—and what C-suite leaders must do to stay ahead of the curve.
Watch the full discussion to learn why agentic AI isn’t an upgrade—but a game-changer. Also, while employees must upskill to thrive in the AI era, leaders have a greater responsibility: adopting AI agents without disrupting the balance between technology and humans.
