AI in real estate: Use AI for your next move

NEW

01 July 2025

Finding a house that matches your budget and style doesn’t have to be a struggle. All you need is the right AI tool that can open the door to your dream abode. And that’s precisely what Redfin is offering with their AI-driven real estate solutions.

In this episode of the AI in Action podcast, Ariel Dos Santos, SVP of Product and Design at Redfin, shares how they’re using AI to transform the house-hunting process. Redfin is tapping into vast amounts of data to understand buyers’ preferences and provide tailored recommendations, making it easier for people to make their next big move. 

Tune in for a detailed insight into Redfin’s AI vision—and how it’s going to make the home search process smarter, smoother and a lot more fun. 
