What is a chief AI officer?

The CAIO is relatively new role that has emerged as a response to the growing importance of AI in business strategy and operations. The presence of a CAIO in the c-suite indicates that the company has made a strong commitment to leveraging AI as a key component of its strategy, and likely has significant AI initiatives underway.

While many forward-thinking organizations have been exploring AI for over a decade, the release of ChatGPT and the subsequent explosive growth of generative AI has made it clear that many organizations can benefit from these tools. And because businesses in every industry are now exploring complex implementations involving many stakeholders, the CAIO role is growing in popularity. According to LinkedIn data, the number of CAIOs has almost tripled in the last five years.¹

The rise of the chief AI officer is inevitable, in part because the benefits of AI development are so obvious, but also because of the risks involved. Large-scale AI projects involve difficult ethical questions that practitioners must answer. While CAIOs must necessarily have deep technical and strategic expertise, they must also possess an ability to navigate an ever-shifting global regulatory environment and the serious ethical implications involved in AI development.

The CAIO can provide ultimate accountability and oversight across the organization's engagement with AI technologies. The Biden administration in the U.S. has released an executive order requiring federal agencies to appoint CAIOs “to ensure accountability, leadership and oversight” of the technology.²