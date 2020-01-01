Home Consulting Automation Automation consulting services
Driving business transformation for enterprise clients with extreme automation
IBM Consulting’s extreme automation consulting services enable enterprises to move beyond simple task automations to handling high-profile, customer-facing and revenue-producing processes with built-in adoption and scale. You can create connected, intelligent, end-to-end processes, underpinned with exponential technologies and trust. With the seamless orchestration of work across robots and your human workforce, enterprises can drive adaptive and flexible business models that enhance efficiency and productivity.

We provide a holistic approach to automation with a framework designed to deliver value fast. We meet you where you are, from strategy and roadmap design to running engagements that support automation programs at scale.
Power outcomes with extreme automation Align business and IT, improve customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX) and unearth new sources of value. IBM is named market leader in HFS Horizons: Automation Service Providers report.
Benefits 25%+

improvement in measurable KPIs from their intelligent automation services engagement.¹

 93%

reduction in claim processing time, from 15 days to 1 day.²

 50%

reduction in rework rate due to the process excellence capabilities.³
Capabilities Automation advisory and process excellence

Reduce your total cost of ownership and lower maintenance of applications and data, managing custom apps on cloud by leveraging capabilities in intelligent automation, self-healing, DevSecOps, platform engineering and SRE.

 Business automation

Extreme automation is a comprehensive portfolio of consulting services and technology platforms that enables straight through "touchless" processing with minimal human involvement that improves customer experience and creates new value.

 IT automation

Enable digital transformation and modernization of IT operations, accelerate your enterprise IT automation journey with Ansible Automation and intelligent IT workflow integration for end-to-end IT processes that cut across organization.

Case studies Water Corporation

With help from IBM Consulting, Water Corporation is using automation to keep both data and water flowing.

 City of Helsinki

Read about how The City of Helsinki and IBM Consulting co-create faster, more flexible customer experiences with a digital assistant network.

 TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade worked with IBM Consulting on an enterprise workflow automation to create a more engaging customer experience.

Seizing the AI and automation opportunity

Generative AI is everywhere and AI-powered automation is poised to become prevalent.

5 Trends for 2024

Deep tech requires deep trust, especially in the age of AI. Learn how machine intelligence can bring trust front and center.

 Everest Group ranks IBM as a leader in Intelligent Process Automation

IBM has demonstrated its ability to help enterprises scale automation by implementing large scale RPA projects with several of its clients.
Strategic partnerships Apply process mining, intelligence and automation

Celonis, IBM and Red Hat are working together to deliver process mining, process intelligence and execution management solutions for our clients. Leverage enterprise-wide process simplification and automation that generates business value at scale.

 Learn more Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation

IBM and Microsoft’s partnership helps clients navigate to a hybrid, multicloud world, enabling them to become cognitive enterprises through our expertise in industries, business processes and exponential technologies.

 Learn more Read about how IBM Consulting helps put Microsoft Copilot in the hands of clients Co-create with clients and solve the digital workflow demands of today

For over a decade, IBM and ServiceNow have driven innovation in the IT service management and workplace services market. With IBM Consulting, our global partnership helps you accelerate time to value, gain full visibility into your operational footprint and humanize your workflow automation experience.

 Learn more
Related solutions AI consulting

Our AI consulting services reinvents how your business works with AI, by bringing together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology and an experience led approach that augments, not replaces, your team, elevating both their skills and the value of their work. ​

 Learn more Data and analytics consulting

Our data analytics, AI, and industry experts work together to help align your data strategy in order to build an insight-driven organization, adding AI and automation at specific points of impact.

 Learn more AI governance services

Learn how we work with clients to create a responsible, transparent AI strategy supported by organizational governance frameworks alongside automated AI governance platforms.

 Learn more
