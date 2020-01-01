IBM Consulting’s extreme automation consulting services enable enterprises to move beyond simple task automations to handling high-profile, customer-facing and revenue-producing processes with built-in adoption and scale. You can create connected, intelligent, end-to-end processes, underpinned with exponential technologies and trust. With the seamless orchestration of work across robots and your human workforce, enterprises can drive adaptive and flexible business models that enhance efficiency and productivity.
We provide a holistic approach to automation with a framework designed to deliver value fast. We meet you where you are, from strategy and roadmap design to running engagements that support automation programs at scale.
Rapidly define and prioritize a specific AI use case that will deliver value in 6 weeks or less.
Lighten your team’s workload with generative AI and automation technology
improvement in measurable KPIs from their intelligent automation services engagement.¹
reduction in claim processing time, from 15 days to 1 day.²
reduction in rework rate due to the process excellence capabilities.³
Reduce your total cost of ownership and lower maintenance of applications and data, managing custom apps on cloud by leveraging capabilities in intelligent automation, self-healing, DevSecOps, platform engineering and SRE.
Extreme automation is a comprehensive portfolio of consulting services and technology platforms that enables straight through "touchless" processing with minimal human involvement that improves customer experience and creates new value.
Enable digital transformation and modernization of IT operations, accelerate your enterprise IT automation journey with Ansible Automation and intelligent IT workflow integration for end-to-end IT processes that cut across organization.
With help from IBM Consulting, Water Corporation is using automation to keep both data and water flowing.
Read about how The City of Helsinki and IBM Consulting co-create faster, more flexible customer experiences with a digital assistant network.
TD Ameritrade worked with IBM Consulting on an enterprise workflow automation to create a more engaging customer experience.
Generative AI is everywhere and AI-powered automation is poised to become prevalent.
Deep tech requires deep trust, especially in the age of AI. Learn how machine intelligence can bring trust front and center.
IBM has demonstrated its ability to help enterprises scale automation by implementing large scale RPA projects with several of its clients.
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat are working together to deliver process mining, process intelligence and execution management solutions for our clients. Leverage enterprise-wide process simplification and automation that generates business value at scale.
IBM and Microsoft’s partnership helps clients navigate to a hybrid, multicloud world, enabling them to become cognitive enterprises through our expertise in industries, business processes and exponential technologies.
For over a decade, IBM and ServiceNow have driven innovation in the IT service management and workplace services market. With IBM Consulting, our global partnership helps you accelerate time to value, gain full visibility into your operational footprint and humanize your workflow automation experience.
Our AI consulting services reinvents how your business works with AI, by bringing together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology and an experience led approach that augments, not replaces, your team, elevating both their skills and the value of their work.
Our data analytics, AI, and industry experts work together to help align your data strategy in order to build an insight-driven organization, adding AI and automation at specific points of impact.
Learn how we work with clients to create a responsible, transparent AI strategy supported by organizational governance frameworks alongside automated AI governance platforms.
