Achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility for optimal profitability
Use predictive AI for better profitability

IBM Planning Analytics unifies your teams — across sales, marketing, and supply chain operations — around a single source of truth, making collaboration efficient and data-driven decision-making quick.

Align logistics and inventory planning to see what drives costs and revenues so you can adjust strategies as markets change.

Use AI and advanced analytics for demand planning and forecast with unparalleled accuracy to maximize profitability. 

IBM recognized as a Market Leader in BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning & Analytics.
IBM recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions

Revolutionizing the consumer goods industry with integrated business planning
Explore an interactive demo of demand planning with IBM Planning Analytics
What you can do
One centralized platform

Drive growth with a 360-degree view of the planning processes and end-to-end visibility into inventory and demand. Create and modify plans in real-time with a deeper understanding of your entire supply chain management. Automate and streamline sales and operations planning across the entire organization.

Enterprise-wide collaboration

Share supply chain performance across all levels of your organization. Allow high participation of planners to improve inventory, capital, expense, revenue and demand management. Increase workflow transparency in your business processes and respond to disruptions and customer needs.
AI-infused demand forecasts

Analyze trends and seasonality patterns in historical values and external data with AI forecasting functionality and machine learning (ML) algorithms. Use statistical and predictive analytics to ensure forecast accuracy. Use real-time internal and external data to get a deeper understanding of what drives demand, resulting in more accurate inventory levels.

Watch the demo for demand planning with IBM Planning Analytics
Business partner solutions
Supply Focus Cubewise Supply Focus Easy-to-use, fast, flexible and collaborative tools for global supply chain reporting and management in a centralized, fully customizable supply chain planning software. Explore Cubewise Supply Focus
Green Track Iena Green Track Track, model and analyze your sustainability goals. Use data collection and advanced raw material modeling tools to optimize the product’s carbon footprint. Explore Iena Green Track
Saima Sustainability Meet your Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with an accurate an agile sustainability management software. Explore Saima Sustainability
Why IBM Planning Analytics?  This flexible supply chain planning solution can match your unique business complexities while retaining unmatched performance. Scale without changing existing supply chain processes. See the solution brief Achieve operational efficiency

Good collaboration across procurement, production planning, warehouse management and S&OP creates a resilient supply chain. Easily integrate other enterprise resource planning (ERPs)/GLs data sources and quickly balance supply and demand, optimize logistics and inventory management.

 Respond faster to change

Create continuous supply chain plans and monthly, daily, or hourly forecasts. Get real-time visibility into disparate data sources for better operational efficiency and insights so you can adapt to dynamic customer demand.

 Reduce costs

Augment human skills with AI-infused capabilities to quickly identify meaningful patterns from data, uncover hidden trends and build what-if scenarios without the need for a data scientist. Deliver faster and more accurate sales and operations plans and forecasts.
Product reviews
Case study
Industry: manufacturing Novolex saved 16% in excess inventory

Instead of taking weeks, Novolex can now process data within a few hours, taking two days for analysis, discussion and review, and providing clarity on the available capacity to proceed with new products and to support the current market.

 Read the case study
We are pursuing automation because we have good people. We want them to look to the future and not have to do some manual, tedious job if we can automate it. Joonas Alasaari Senior Business Controller, Vaasan Ltd. Learn more

Frequently asked questions

Flat files, such as spreadsheets, word docs, budgeting and forecasting applications, as well as ERP, CRM and any API can be integrated by IBM Planning Analytics with Watson.

Depending on your company's demands and requirements, the installation procedure can take between 8 weeks to several months.

The engine, a multidimensional database with a cell-oriented layout similar to spreadsheets, is at the heart of IBM Planning Analytics. Its cells are linked to the underlying database via your formulas. All of Excel's data visualization and analysis capabilities are available in a centralized platform.
Where it's used Finance

Transcend the limits of manual planning capabilities with simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Achieve consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.

 Sustainability

Use IBM Planning Analytics for sustainability planning, reporting, simulation and optimization at any granularity level—even calculate the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF).

 Sales

Track and analyze sales rep performance and sales capacity data in real-time. Use the power of AI to optimize effective sales processes, enhance productivity and reach revenue targets. Automate resource allocation and territory planning to get a competitive advantage and increase market share.
Take the next step

See IBM Planning Analytics in action. Discover how you can take your supply chain planning and analytics processes to the next level.

