IBM Planning Analytics unifies your teams — across sales, marketing, and supply chain operations — around a single source of truth, making collaboration efficient and data-driven decision-making quick.
Align logistics and inventory planning to see what drives costs and revenues so you can adjust strategies as markets change.
Use AI and advanced analytics for demand planning and forecast with unparalleled accuracy to maximize profitability.
IBM recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions
Revolutionizing the consumer goods industry with integrated business planning
Drive growth with a 360-degree view of the planning processes and end-to-end visibility into inventory and demand. Create and modify plans in real-time with a deeper understanding of your entire supply chain management. Automate and streamline sales and operations planning across the entire organization.
Share supply chain performance across all levels of your organization. Allow high participation of planners to improve inventory, capital, expense, revenue and demand management. Increase workflow transparency in your business processes and respond to disruptions and customer needs.
Analyze trends and seasonality patterns in historical values and external data with AI forecasting functionality and machine learning (ML) algorithms. Use statistical and predictive analytics to ensure forecast accuracy. Use real-time internal and external data to get a deeper understanding of what drives demand, resulting in more accurate inventory levels.
Good collaboration across procurement, production planning, warehouse management and S&OP creates a resilient supply chain. Easily integrate other enterprise resource planning (ERPs)/GLs data sources and quickly balance supply and demand, optimize logistics and inventory management.
Create continuous supply chain plans and monthly, daily, or hourly forecasts. Get real-time visibility into disparate data sources for better operational efficiency and insights so you can adapt to dynamic customer demand.
Augment human skills with AI-infused capabilities to quickly identify meaningful patterns from data, uncover hidden trends and build what-if scenarios without the need for a data scientist. Deliver faster and more accurate sales and operations plans and forecasts.
Instead of taking weeks, Novolex can now process data within a few hours, taking two days for analysis, discussion and review, and providing clarity on the available capacity to proceed with new products and to support the current market.
Flat files, such as spreadsheets, word docs, budgeting and forecasting applications, as well as ERP, CRM and any API can be integrated by IBM Planning Analytics with Watson.
Depending on your company's demands and requirements, the installation procedure can take between 8 weeks to several months.
The engine, a multidimensional database with a cell-oriented layout similar to spreadsheets, is at the heart of IBM Planning Analytics. Its cells are linked to the underlying database via your formulas. All of Excel's data visualization and analysis capabilities are available in a centralized platform.
Transcend the limits of manual planning capabilities with simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Achieve consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.
Use IBM Planning Analytics for sustainability planning, reporting, simulation and optimization at any granularity level—even calculate the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF).
Track and analyze sales rep performance and sales capacity data in real-time. Use the power of AI to optimize effective sales processes, enhance productivity and reach revenue targets. Automate resource allocation and territory planning to get a competitive advantage and increase market share.