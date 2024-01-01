IBM Planning Analytic's native Microsoft Excel add-in lets you use the functionality you're familiar with while taking advantage of a fast, easy, AI-infused financial planning and analysis software.
Create financial profitability plans that go beyond the fiscal year, AI-enhanced financial forecasts, and insightful data visualizations. Achieve cohesion between income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow with FP&A software solutions.
Slice and dice massive historical and prospective balance sheets or financial statements in real-time from various sources, all in one place. Use your Excel skills alongside a user-friendly web-based interface, for a consistent and accurate picture of financial health and operational planning metrics. Uncover patterns, anomalies and constraints in your expense report.
Create scorecards and metrics, including ad-hoc financial reports and compelling visualizations in easy-to-use dashboards. Real-time updates and financial consolidations are carried out in a single, centralized and secured location for better tracking. Grant access to the same financial data for all stakeholders to inform business decisions.
Use advanced financial modeling and driver-based forecasting to test your hypotheses and determine how your business strategy will be affected. Use embedded AI predictive forecasting to simplify decision-making and budgeting processes by producing variance analysis and precise time series forecasts.
Easily integrate various data sources including existing ERP systems, CRM, Microsoft Excel spreadsheet-based planning, budgeting and forecasting tools.
Extend planning and analytics (xP&A) from FP&A to supply chain and beyond. Streamline performance management activities and create alignment between financial plans and corporate goals.
Create continuous planning cycles and budgets with visibility beyond the fiscal year. Review financial forecasts as needed–monthly, daily or hourly–and respond quickly to change.
ICBC Argentina automated and streamlined its financial planning, budgeting and reporting processes with AI-infused capabilities, allowing the bank to save valuable time. When it came to developing “what if” planning scenarios, the tool was able to reduce a two-day process into a matter of seconds.
Flat files, such as spreadsheets, word docs, budgeting and forecasting applications, as well as ERP, CRM and any API can be integrated by IBM Planning Analytics with Watson.
Depending on your company's demands and requirements, the installation procedure can take between 8 weeks to several months.
The engine, a multidimensional database with a cell-oriented layout similar to spreadsheets, is at the heart of IBM Planning Analytics. Its cells are linked to the underlying database via your formulas. All of Excel's data visualization and analysis capabilities are available in a centralized platform.
Cross-industry use cases
Blend hierarchy advanced analytics and an unlimited sandbox of “what-if” scenario analysis into your supply chain processes. With the foresight to pivot quickly, you can turn disruptions into opportunities.
Use IBM Planning Analytics for sustainability planning, reporting, simulation and optimization at any granularity level—even calculate the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF).
Track and analyze sales rep performance and sales capacity data in real-time. Use the power of AI to optimize effective sales processes, enhance productivity and reach revenue targets. Automate resource allocation and territory planning to get a competitive advantage and increase market share.