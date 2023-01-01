IBM Planning Analytics helps IT project teams respond quickly to new business demands. Develop clear IT methodologies that enhance teamwork between small IT teams and the rest of the organization.
The customizable workspace interface gives all stakeholders real-time visibility into task management and time-tracking. Optimize resource allocation, costs, and asset utilization metrics with our key features.
IBM is recognized as a Representative Vendor.
IBM recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics, Q4 2023
BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A)
Track progress and manage dependencies between resources, skills, project scheduling and costs.
Optimize spending and prioritize the IT projects that deliver ROI.
Simplify the budgeting process with visibility into all data centers with one user-friendly project management tool.
Forecast collaboration tools spending more accurately. Measure the impact of decisions in sandbox templates before making them.
Enable better decision-making through cross-functional team collaboration with intuitive project management software.
Save team members’ time spent collecting data so they can focus on agile strategic planning.
Get a clear picture of the powerful projects to prioritize. Integrate planning and analysis from IT to finance, HR, operations and beyond for optimized resource planning.
Create dynamic plans, budgets, and forecasts — quarterly, monthly, or daily — to drive operational efficiency, allowing you to quickly adjust workflows to project goals.
Forecast due dates, like project completion dates or approvals on total costs. Determine your roadmap with built-in advanced features and scenario modeling.
Knauf can achieve faster, more accurate financial planning, streamlined reporting, and greater visibility into its global operations. Through seamless integration with Knauf's SAP software, IBM Planning Analytics enables consolidated reporting and outcome planning for the entire organization.
Flat files, such as spreadsheets, word docs, budgeting and forecasting applications, as well as ERP, CRM and any API can be integrated by IBM Planning Analytics with Watson.
Depending on your company's demands and requirements, the installation procedure can take between 8 weeks to several months.
The engine, a multidimensional database with a cell-oriented layout similar to spreadsheets, is at the heart of IBM Planning Analytics. Its cells are linked to the underlying database via your formulas. All of Excel's data visualization and analysis capabilities are available in a centralized platform.
Cross-industry use cases
Simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Get consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.
Supply chain planning with advanced analytics and an unlimited sandbox of “what-if” scenario analysis. With the foresight to pivot quickly, turn disruptions into opportunities.
Use AI and analytics to predict employee attrition, as well as automate and streamline HR management processes — employment, salary, bonuses, headcounts, and benefits planning.