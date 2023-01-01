Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service IT planning and budgeting
Align IT planning with business objectives for better resource management
Book a live demo Watch the IT planning video (4:23)
Illustration showing four triangles and an arrow pointing up
AI-infused IT project planning software

IBM Planning Analytics helps IT project teams respond quickly to new business demands. Develop clear IT methodologies that enhance teamwork between small IT teams and the rest of the organization.

The customizable workspace interface gives all stakeholders real-time visibility into task management and time-tracking. Optimize resource allocation, costs, and asset utilization metrics with our key features.

 Book a live demo
Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud xP&A Solutions

IBM is recognized as a Representative Vendor.
What's new Forrester Wave

IBM recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics, Q4 2023

 BARC Score

BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A)
What you can do
Track project progress

Track progress and manage dependencies between resources, skills, project scheduling and costs.

Optimize spending and prioritize the IT projects that deliver ROI.
Simplify budgeting

Simplify the budgeting process with visibility into all data centers with one user-friendly project management tool.

Forecast collaboration tools spending more accurately. Measure the impact of decisions in sandbox templates before making them.
Easy IT portfolio management

Enable better decision-making through cross-functional team collaboration with intuitive project management software.

Save team members’ time spent collecting data so they can focus on agile strategic planning.
Business partner solutions
Cubewise Arc Discover optimized tools for developers working in TM1 that allow you to access pre-written code, share code with developers, and monitor and configure instances through one centralized platform. Explore the solution
DataWORQ Manage data sources and automate business processes, allowing you to focus on analysis and results. Explore the solution
OfficeConnect Create management reports and presentations that are accurate, easy to update and avoid the risk of manual data inputting. Explore the solution
Why IBM Planning Analytics?  Meet the milestones of your complex projects while leveraging the ease of use, scalability, and flexibility of our IT project planning software. Read the solution brief Manage sprints effectively

Get a clear picture of the powerful projects to prioritize. Integrate planning and analysis from IT to finance, HR, operations and beyond for optimized resource planning.

 Respond quickly to change

Create dynamic plans, budgets, and forecasts — quarterly, monthly, or daily — to drive operational efficiency, allowing you to quickly adjust workflows to project goals.

 Forecast more accurately

Forecast due dates, like project completion dates or approvals on total costs. Determine your roadmap with built-in advanced features and scenario modeling.
IBM Planning Analytics will help us update our operational and strategic plans on a monthly basis, instead of quarterly—so we will be able to react much more quickly when market conditions change. Alaa Soueif IT Director ARDIC Learn more about planning for growth in a competitive market by building efficient processes

Case study

Handyman installing insulation in attic of house
Industry: manufacturing
Easily reconciling finances and planning for a global operation

Knauf can achieve faster, more accurate financial planning, streamlined reporting, and greater visibility into its global operations. Through seamless integration with Knauf's SAP software, IBM Planning Analytics enables consolidated reporting and outcome planning for the entire organization.

Frequently asked questions

Flat files, such as spreadsheets, word docs, budgeting and forecasting applications, as well as ERP, CRM and any API can be integrated by IBM Planning Analytics with Watson.

Depending on your company's demands and requirements, the installation procedure can take between 8 weeks to several months.

The engine, a multidimensional database with a cell-oriented layout similar to spreadsheets, is at the heart of IBM Planning Analytics. Its cells are linked to the underlying database via your formulas. All of Excel's data visualization and analysis capabilities are available in a centralized platform.
Where it’s used

Cross-industry use cases

 Finance

Simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Get consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.

 Supply chain

Supply chain planning with advanced analytics and an unlimited sandbox of “what-if” scenario analysis. With the foresight to pivot quickly, turn disruptions into opportunities.

 HR and workforce

Use AI and analytics to predict employee attrition, as well as automate and streamline HR management processes — employment, salary, bonuses, headcounts, and benefits planning.

Take the next step

See IBM Planning Analytics in action. Discover how you can take your IT planning analytics processes to the next level.

Book a live demo Try it free
More ways to explore Documentation Partners Resources Community