Automate data collection, consolidation and analysis to get performance insights in real-time 
Data collection, consolidation and analysis  

IBM Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) is a web-based interface for the IBM Planning Analytics platform.


IBM Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) provides a comprehensive and collaborative environment combining data visualization capabilities with planning and forecasting functionalities. 

  • Automated data collection, consolidation, and analysis: Eliminate complexities and inefficiencies of traditional planning methods. Reduce manual efforts and improve accuracy.
  • Gain real-time visibility into business performance: Get immediate access to data from multiple sources. Enable all users to monitor key metrics, track progress against targets and identify data trends or anomalies.
  • Foster effective teamwork with collaboration features: Users can share data, insights and comments within the application, so everyone has access to the latest info.
Benefits Advanced analytics

PAW's real-time visibility and predictive modeling capabilities give you the edge to make informed decisions that drive growth.

 Break down team silos

With its centralized collaboration hub, PAW enables multiple users to work simultaneously, share insights and align their plans and forecasts.

 Data integration from various sources

Have a single source of truth and reduce time wasted on tedious tasks. PAW's intuitive interface and self-service capabilities empower you to create reports and analyze data on the fly.
Features
Streamline processes One centralized platform Organize your assets into applications and plans, creating logical containers for related assets. Employ application group books, views and websheets to plan group tasks for planning and budgeting processes. Assign contributors, set due dates and define task dependencies. With user group assignments, control access and ensure smoothly collaboration. Read more
Evaluate performance visually Performance scorecards With visual indicators like traffic lights and trend icons, easily assess performance by comparing targets to actual results. Integrate existing scorecards into your books and analyze data across different time periods, metrics, and dimensions. Create impactful visualizations like impact diagrams and strategy maps. Read more
Simplify data modeling Code-free modeling environment Build and maintain the structure of your financial model without the need for coding. The intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality enable you to create and modify cubes, dimensions, hierarchies and calculations effortlessly. Transform and load data seamlessly into your financial model. Read more
What you get Interactive dashboards

Track and analyze your business performance with visually stunning and interactive dashboards. Customize dashboards with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, interactive charts and graphs to gain valuable insights at a glance.

 Advanced modeling and forecasting

Leverage sophisticated algorithms and predictive analytics to simulate different scenarios, forecast future outcomes, and make informed decisions based on data-driven insights.

 Collaborative planning

Engage your team members in collaborative planning processes, allowing them to contribute their expertise, share comments and collaborate in real-time. PAW provides a central platform for teams to work together, ensuring everyone is aligned towards common goals.

 Data integration and automation

PAW seamlessly integrates with various data sources, enabling you to consolidate data from multiple systems. Automate data import processes and eliminate manual data entry, saving time and reducing errors.

 What-if analysis

Explore different scenarios and assess the potential impact of your decisions with PAW. Test various assumptions, adjust parameters, and instantly see the projected outcomes, helping you plan for different business scenarios.

 Reporting and presentation

Easily create professional-looking reports and presentations. Generate comprehensive reports, export data, and share insights with stakeholders in various formats, such as PDF or Excel, ensuring effective communication of your analysis and plans.
Take the next step

Discover how you can take your business planning and analytics processes to the next level. See IBM Planning Analytics with Watson in action.

