IBM Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) is a web-based interface for the IBM Planning Analytics platform.
IBM Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) provides a comprehensive and collaborative environment combining data visualization capabilities with planning and forecasting functionalities.
PAW's real-time visibility and predictive modeling capabilities give you the edge to make informed decisions that drive growth.
With its centralized collaboration hub, PAW enables multiple users to work simultaneously, share insights and align their plans and forecasts.
Have a single source of truth and reduce time wasted on tedious tasks. PAW's intuitive interface and self-service capabilities empower you to create reports and analyze data on the fly.
Track and analyze your business performance with visually stunning and interactive dashboards. Customize dashboards with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, interactive charts and graphs to gain valuable insights at a glance.
Leverage sophisticated algorithms and predictive analytics to simulate different scenarios, forecast future outcomes, and make informed decisions based on data-driven insights.
Engage your team members in collaborative planning processes, allowing them to contribute their expertise, share comments and collaborate in real-time. PAW provides a central platform for teams to work together, ensuring everyone is aligned towards common goals.
PAW seamlessly integrates with various data sources, enabling you to consolidate data from multiple systems. Automate data import processes and eliminate manual data entry, saving time and reducing errors.
Explore different scenarios and assess the potential impact of your decisions with PAW. Test various assumptions, adjust parameters, and instantly see the projected outcomes, helping you plan for different business scenarios.
Easily create professional-looking reports and presentations. Generate comprehensive reports, export data, and share insights with stakeholders in various formats, such as PDF or Excel, ensuring effective communication of your analysis and plans.