Features

Streamline processes One centralized platform Organize your assets into applications and plans, creating logical containers for related assets. Employ application group books, views and websheets to plan group tasks for planning and budgeting processes. Assign contributors, set due dates and define task dependencies. With user group assignments, control access and ensure smoothly collaboration. Read more

Evaluate performance visually Performance scorecards With visual indicators like traffic lights and trend icons, easily assess performance by comparing targets to actual results. Integrate existing scorecards into your books and analyze data across different time periods, metrics, and dimensions. Create impactful visualizations like impact diagrams and strategy maps. Read more