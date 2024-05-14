Approximately 500 users at Knauf are now using the Planning Analytics solution. Betz reports that users have found the software easy to learn and use, which has improved user adoption at Knauf.

Plus, after the migration, the updated solution has significantly improved performance. “We have experienced a boost of performance now that we’re using Planning Analytics,” says Betz. “It’s not just some minor improvement—you can actually feel the difference between how it was before and how fast it is now.”

Knauf now relies on the solution for integrated corporate planning and reporting. The company has automated the transfer of its data to and from SAP BW software, so it has a more integrated view into its operations, along with greater transparency.

Knauf plans to continue to expand the use of the solution, moving its transfer pricing application to the new platform. “Because of the improved performance in Planning Analytics, we’re really looking forward to having that with the transfer pricing application,” says Betz.