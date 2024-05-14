For the organization’s IT department, that meant taking a critical look at the existing database infrastructure. For years, O-I’s business operations ran on an Oracle database, but Rod Masney, Chief Information Officer, and Ray Case, Director of SAP Infrastructure and Enterprise Platforms, felt that it was time to consider a new database solution.

“We needed to produce cost savings … to be able to spend money on other things that make more sense,” explains Case. “Paying for software maintenance because you’ve always done it is not always the right answer.”

There was a lot to consider as the team looked for a new database. Masney explains: “It’s not just about cost. Certainly that’s high on the priority list, but it’s also about reliability, relationships with the suppliers, making sure that our systems are available. We looked at the whole picture.”

With petabytes of data spread across five continents and supporting 78 manufacturing plants, that was a particularly challenging proposition. The new platform would support not just the company’s SAP infrastructure, but also the data that feeds manufacturing systems, orders, deliveries, invoicing, procurement, inventory and more.