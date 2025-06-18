Check out our robust code repository to start building your next project.
Test your fundamental knowledge of Db2 concepts to earn an official Db2 11.5 Foundations Exam badge.
Test your DBA knowledge of Db2 concepts such as advanced SQL, partitioning and more to earn an official Db2 11.5 Administration Exam badge.
Test your knowledge of Db2’s multi model SQL and NoSQL, machine learning and container capabilities to earn this badge.
Demonstrate your ability to determine root cause of performance issues, tune queries and use the Db2 Workload Management (WLM) capability.
Demonstrate your knowledge of availability, recoverability and scale while testing your ability to work with HADR, pureScale, and Db2 backup and restore capabilities.
New to Db2? Learn how to use Db2 with our selection of demos and online courses.
Access dedicated, leading support from the Db2 experts.
Choose from self-guided and paid support options.