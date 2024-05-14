For over 20 years, ARDIC has been a pioneer in the Egyptian real-estate market—developing high-value apartments, commercial complexes and villas across the country. But as the market became more competitive, ARDIC’s leading market position came under threat.

Alaa Soueif, IT Director at ARDIC, says: “A real-estate development project can last anywhere from 4 to 10 years—sometimes longer. Because projects have such long timescales and involve multiple parties, they are very vulnerable to changes in the market, especially fluctuations in materials costs and real estate prices. If we are to succeed in the industry, we must ensure that we can effectively plan, budget for and adapt to market changes.”



ARDIC decided to completely redesign its business model. Traditionally, the company had focused all its efforts on one project at a time, but this limited its overall agility and made it difficult to mitigate project-related risks. Instead, the business wanted to be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously and establish a strategic plan for growth and development.



The ambition to harmonize the management of all the company’s current projects as well as operational planning under one shared vision is at the heart of the company’s three-year strategic plan. To achieve this, ARDIC set out to redesign many of its core systems and processes.



Soueif continues: “Our old way of working was inefficient. We had an automated system for accounting, but we conducted most of our project planning manually with spreadsheets, and we used a separate system for project management. As a result, it was difficult to keep things in sync, or to adopt a standardized approach across all projects.



“While our operational and strategic plans were linked conceptually, the systems we used to manage and update them were completely unconnected. Due to the manual effort required to harmonize these plans, we could only update them on a quarterly basis—making it harder to steer our company through hard times and adapt to sudden changes in the market.”