Prescriptive analytics provides organizations with recommendations around optimal actions to achieve business objectives like customer satisfaction, profits and cost savings. Prescriptive analytics solutions from IBM use optimization technology to solve complex decisions with millions of decision variables, constraints and tradeoffs.
The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models
watsonx BI Assistant: Your AI-powered business analyst and advisor
Optimize product planning, reduce inefficiencies and drive smarter operational decision-making.
Better utilize capital, personnel, equipment, vehicles and facilities.
Gain insight into how decisions can have business-wide impacts and hedge against data uncertainty.
Ask your questions, get answers and discover deep insights without delay. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, watsonx BI Assistant answers your business questions in seconds.
Enable rapid development and deployment of decision optimization models using mathematical and constraint programming with a model development toolkit.
Combine optimization and machine learning techniques in a unified environment to build the optimal action plan and meet business goals.
Build and deploy applications to solve complex planning and scheduling challenges with a configurable enterprise platform.
Solve mathematical programming models, like MIP/MIQCP, using CPLEX® Optimizer on z/OS®.
ÇimSA used IBM CPLEX Optimization Studio to improve customer service and reduce cement manufacturing, warehousing and distribution costs.
