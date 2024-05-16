IBM® Decision Optimization Center provides a configurable platform to support business decision-makers such as scientists, developers, analysts, planners and schedulers. It uses powerful analytics to solve tough planning and scheduling challenges, reducing the effort, time and risk associated with tailored, business improvement solutions. Deploy the platform to make smarter decisions and improve ROI by combining data and analytics with cutting-edge optimization technology.
Turn data insights into business action using prescriptive analytics capabilities.
Discover fast, highly reliable solutions with IBM enterprise-class optimization.
Enhance application quickly with ready-to-use components and built-in visualization.
Work with an open, standards-based architecture and easily map databases into application data tables.
Move quickly from proof-of-concept to production, on the cloud or on premises with multiple deployment options.
Manage access to application functionality based on user profiles.
Videos
Introduction to IBM Decision Optimization Center
Build and deploy analytical decision support applications at speed and scale.
Features of IBM Decision Optimization Center
Explore key features that enable you to create, deploy and maintain scalable decision support applications.
Scheduling application built with Decision Optimization Center
Watch a demo of an aircraft engine maintenance scheduling application using Decision Optimization Center.
Running a business application based on Decision Optimization Center
Start the key services needed to run a Decision Optimization Center Application.
Downloads
Build Scalable Optimization Solutions
Learn how to build scalable optimization solutions quickly and deploy anywhere efficiently.
Optimization and Decision Support Design Guide
Download an IBM Redbooks® publication about optimization and decision support best practices, architecture, deployment scenarios and more.
Download from Passport Advantage
Get secure sign in access to site-specific Passport Advantage information and applications.
Have trouble downloading?
Use eCustomer Care for answers to software download questions, as well as access and registration issues.
Download fixes
Visit Fix Central for fixes and updates for your system's software, hardware and operating system.
Resources
Product documentation
Explore product information and resources for IBM Decision Optimization Center.
Detailed system requirements
Access detailed system requirements for the supported releases of IBM Decision Optimization Center.
Product lifecycle
Track the support lifecycle of IBM Decision Optimization Center.