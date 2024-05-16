Home Analytics Decision Optimization Center IBM Decision Optimization Center
Provides an enterprise platform for building and deploying analytical decision support applications
Empower business decision-makers with analytics

IBM® Decision Optimization Center provides a configurable platform to support business decision-makers such as scientists, developers, analysts, planners and schedulers. It uses powerful analytics to solve tough planning and scheduling challenges, reducing the effort, time and risk associated with tailored, business improvement solutions. Deploy the platform to make smarter decisions and improve ROI by combining data and analytics with cutting-edge optimization technology.
Benefits Make practical, shareable decisions

Turn data insights into business action using prescriptive analytics capabilities.

 Simplify with IBM ILOG® CPLEX solvers

Discover fast, highly reliable solutions with IBM enterprise-class optimization.

 Drive user adoption with modern UI

Enhance application quickly with ready-to-use components and built-in visualization.

 Reduce time and cost to deliver applications

Work with an open, standards-based architecture and easily map databases into application data tables.

 Deploy anywhere

Move quickly from proof-of-concept to production, on the cloud or on premises with multiple deployment options.

 Use profile-based role management

Manage access to application functionality based on user profiles.
Resources

Videos

Introduction to IBM Decision Optimization Center

Build and deploy analytical decision support applications at speed and scale.

Features of IBM Decision Optimization Center

Explore key features that enable you to create, deploy and maintain scalable decision support applications.

Scheduling application built with Decision Optimization Center

Watch a demo of an aircraft engine maintenance scheduling application using Decision Optimization Center.

Running a business application based on Decision Optimization Center

Start the key services needed to run a Decision Optimization Center Application.

Downloads

Build Scalable Optimization Solutions

Learn how to build scalable optimization solutions quickly and deploy anywhere efficiently.

Optimization and Decision Support Design Guide

Download an IBM Redbooks® publication about optimization and decision support best practices, architecture, deployment scenarios and more.

Download from Passport Advantage

Get secure sign in access to site-specific Passport Advantage information and applications.

Have trouble downloading?

Use eCustomer Care for answers to software download questions, as well as access and registration issues.

Download fixes

Visit Fix Central for fixes and updates for your system's software, hardware and operating system.

Resources

Product documentation

Explore product information and resources for IBM Decision Optimization Center.

Detailed system requirements

Access detailed system requirements for the supported releases of IBM Decision Optimization Center.

Product lifecycle

Track the support lifecycle of IBM Decision Optimization Center.

