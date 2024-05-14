ÇimSA Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

As construction boomed around the world, the global cement industry grew at an average annual rate of 5.1% between 2003 and 2018. After China, India and the US, Turkey took its place as the world’s fourth largest cement producer. ÇimSA, one of Turkey’s largest cement manufacturers and a leader in the production of white cement, increased its annual output to over six million tons. In addition to meeting domestic demand for cement, ÇimSA also developed a global distribution network for export to Europe, the Middle East and North America.

With several kilns, grinding mills and silos in more than 10 locations and seven international distribution terminals, ÇimSA established a complex network of facilities. The company also incurred significant overhead costs related to supply chain management, cement manufacturing and transportation. To optimize operations—while factoring in fluctuations in currency exchange rates, taxes, demand and manufacturing capacity changes—ÇimSA managers increasingly used a legacy computing tool for sales and operations planning.

But as the company grew, the planning tool reached its limitations. “Our previous tool was not adequately integrated and could not input all the business dimensions we needed to consider,” says Nevzat Çakmak, Project Manager for ÇimSA. “We were limited to just a few scenarios and were not able to create all the ‘what-if’ scenarios we needed to support decision-making.”

“The previous system also had issues with slow solution computation,” says Sabri Suyunu, Analytics Professional and Co-Founder of IBM Business Partner Lumtify. “It would be 24 hours before ÇimSA could see results for an optimization problem. The old system was also unable to integrate all the data required to create accurate models.”

As ÇimSA continued to acquire new production facilities and expand into new markets, its top management team needed more speed and flexibility from its sales operations and planning tool. When Çakmak and his IT team started looking for more advanced optimization solutions, Suyunu shared his experience. “We had already used the IBM CPLEX Optimization Studio for eight years,” Suyunu says, “and I suggested it was because it was fast, easy to use and had the ability to solve all of ÇimSA’s complex problems related to optimization.”