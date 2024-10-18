IBM watsonx™ BI Assistant answers your business questions in seconds, guiding you toward the most impactful decisions.
Understand what happened and why, what might happen, and what you can do about it. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, watsonx BI Assistant empowers every business user with insights for confident decision-making at the speed of thought.
Ask your questions, get answers and discover deep insights without delay.
Ask questions using natural language and receive answers through a simple, intuitive interface. No need for complex dashboards.
Uncover trends, understand causes, predict future outcomes and gain actionable strategies.
Enjoy world-class governance, transparency and security with insights that derive from a single source of truth via a centralized metrics catalog.
Reuse metrics from other platforms, including data build tool (DBT) and IBM® Cognos® Analytics across multiple analytics applications.
Customize the look and feel of data visualizations with conversational and graphical interactions.
Help ensure world-class governance, trusted models and transparency for all AI workflows, powered by IBM watsonx™.
Automate data profiling, business term matching and data modeling.
Gain insights that not only diagnose what happened but also predict outcomes and prescribe next actions.
Trust the insights with progressive disclosure that clearly shows how answers are reached.
Track your most important metrics and get a daily summary of your business health.
Be proactive with alerts that notify you of critical changes or trends and suggest actions.
Communicate what you’ve learned easily with stories generated from visualizations and conversational content.
Work directly within Slack and Microsoft Teams for streamlined collaboration.
See how you can use watsonx BI Assistant for your industry use case
